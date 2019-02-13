Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Chestnut Oak Road, 8500 block. 4 a.m. Feb. 4. Woman arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly breaking into house, stabbing and kicking sister, and kicking mother and sister’s son.

Solar Circle, unit block. 6 p.m. Feb. 5. Gray 2001 Dodge Caravan stolen. All keys accounted for.

Southerly Road, 800 block. Between 9:30 a.m. Dec. 31 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31. Two necklaces stolen from apartment.

Witherwood Court, unit block. Between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 6. Green 2005 Chrysler Sebring stolen.

​​​​​​​Donachie Road, 6900 block. Between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7. Clothing and electronics stolen from unlocked apartment.

Susquehanna Avenue, 100 block. Between 1 p.m. Feb. 5 and 9 a.m. Feb. 6. Police radio missing.

Kendale Road, 8300 block. 10:41 a.m. Feb. 8. Package stolen from porch.

Loch Raven Boulevard, 6800 block. 10 a.m. Feb. 9. Blue 2002 Volvo S60 stolen from parking lot after left running and unlocked.

Crestwood Road, 6500 block. Between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Burglary through basement door; cash stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Providence Road, 1100 block. 10:47 a.m. Feb. 4. Arson reported at church.

York Road, 1800 block. 3:02 a.m. Feb. 6. Three men attempted to steal ATM by attaching tow straps to vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Culvert Road, 1200 block. Between 8:10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 7. Burglary at home; cash stolen.

Wight Avenue, 100 block. Between Dec. 18 and 4:15 p.m. Feb. 8. Police sergeant badge lost.