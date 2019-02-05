Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Bridgeman Terrace, 700 block. 3 a.m. Jan. 26. Known person stole snow shovel from rear patio.

Heathfield Road, 7000 block. Between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 29. Black 2016 Hyundai Elantra stolen from rear alley.

Bonrock Court, unit block. 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Vacant apartment broken into; two juveniles arrested.

York Road, 100 block. 3 a.m. Feb. 1. Gold 1999 Toyota Camry stolen after left running with doors unlocked.

Bridgeman Terrace, 700 block. 6 p.m. Feb. 1. Man assaulted and robbed by two men; phone and wallet stolen.

York Road, 300 block. 8 p.m. Feb. 2. Man robbed of wallet by man with handgun as he was returning books at Towson Library book drop.

Breezewick Road, 900 block. 1:05 a.m. Feb. 4. BB gun stolen from unlocked shed.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Doves Cove Road, 1200 block. Between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 6 a.m. Jan. 24. Cash stolen from vehicle in driveway.

Springvale Drive, 8700 block. Between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 27 and 7:20 a.m. Jan. 28. Purse stolen from unlocked vehicle in driveway.

York Road, 10500 block. Between 9 a.m. Jan. 28 and 10 p.m. Jan. 29. Bag containing cash and cards stolen from locked apartment.

York Road, 1700 block. Between 7 p.m. Jan. 29 and 7 a.m. Jan. 30. Battery stolen from truck parked at gas station.