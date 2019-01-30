Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Loch Raven Boulevard, 8800 block. Between 9 a.m. Jan. 2 and 9 a.m. Jan. 23. Car with doors unlocked and keys inside stolen from parking lot.

York Road, 6300 block. Midnight Jan. 19. Call said a restaurant was going to be blown up. No suspicious activity in the restaurant.

Loch Raven Boulevard, 6800 block. 3:25 a.m. Jan. 23. Two men assaulted man with bat while he pumped gas, then stole money and phone from his car when the victim went inside store.

Southerly Road, 900 block. 8:49 a.m. Jan. 23. Man broke into apartment; nothing stolen.

Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block. 2:30 a.m. Jan. 25. Cell phone and mobile credit card machine stolen from business.

Cedar Avenue, unit block. 2 a.m. Jan. 26. Man broke into car and stole change.

Maryland Avenue, 200 block. 2:59 a.m. Jan. 26. Man arrested while trying to break into house.

Ellesmere Place, 6600 block. Between 1:40 p.m. and 2:40 p.m. Jan. 26. Apartment ransacked; clothing, cash and jewelry stolen.

Allegheny Avenue, unit block. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Two men demanded money while one pointed handgun at store clerk, who refused and left store as assailants fled.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Doves Cove Road, 1200 block. Between 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 and 6 a.m. Jan. 24. Car ransacked and cash stolen.