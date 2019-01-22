Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Taylor Avenue, 1400 block. Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 19. Package containing purse stolen from porch.

Kenton Road, 1300 block. Between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9:50 a.m. Jan. 9. 2002 maroon Dodge Caravan stolen.

Halstead Road, 1100 block. 6:50 a.m. Jan. 10. Black Volkswagen Passat stolen; keys in ignition and doors unlocked.

Mercury Road, unit block. Between noon and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10. 2002 blue Honda Civic stolen.

Dunkirk Road, unit block. Between 10 p.m. Jan. 12 and 9 a.m. Jan. 13. Burglary in shed; power tool and spare key stolen.

Neptune Court, unit block. Between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Jan. 13. Burglary in home; computers, game systems and jewelry stolen.

Hillsway Avenue and Taylor Avenue. 7 p.m. Jan. 14. Armed street robbery with knife; cellphone, purse, wallet and credit cards stolen.

Glen Keith Boulevard, 1700 block. 12:05 a.m. Jan. 16. Man broke into apartment laundry room by shattering windows; washing machine and dryer damaged.

Taylor Avenue, 2700 block. 11 p.m. Jan. 16. Armed robbery at Royal Farms with knife; cash and cigarettes stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

York Road, 1000 block. 4:38 a.m. Jan. 14. Burglary at electronics store; phone chargers stolen but later found on ground.

Valley View Road, 500 block. 2 p.m. Jan. 14. Man entered house under the guise of checking water pressure. While he was inside, someone entered through unlocked front door and stole jewelry.