Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Mussula Road, 1600 block. 4:10 p.m. Jan. 7. Someone reported seeing man pointing rifle at street from second-floor window after breaking into house through rear window. Tactical officers did not find anybody.

Murdock Road, 200 block. 10:55 p.m. Jan. 7. Three packages stolen from porch.

Goucher Woods Court, unit block. Between midnight and 8 a.m. Jan. 8. Items stolen from unlocked vehicle.

Aigburth Road and Susquehanna Avenue. 9:24 p.m. Jan. 12. Man walking on street robbed by two men, one possibly holding gun to his back; cash stolen.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

Bromwell Court, unit block. 1:50 p.m. Jan. 7. Someone seen using screwdriver to try to break into house; man arrested.

Jonathans Court, unit block. Between 7 p.m. Jan. 4 and 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5. Car stolen with key taken from unlocked garage.

Tradewind Circle, unit block. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Burglary in home; money and jewelry taken.