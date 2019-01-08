Towson crime logs

The following is compiled from local police reports. It is our policy to provide identification when there is enough information to make identification possible.

TOWSON PRECINCT

Stonewain Court, unit block. Between 7 a.m. Dec. 19 and 1 p.m. Dec. 29. Attempted burglary; no entry gained.

East Joppa Road, unit block. Between 3 p.m. Dec. 27 and 5:45 a.m. Dec. 28. Tools and equipment stolen from construction area of Towson Circle.

Dulaney Valley Road, 800 block. 4:45 p.m. Dec. 27. Four males approached juvenile in parking garage at Towson Town Center and implied they had handgun, then stole victim’s two book bags containing Playstation, school computer laptop cord, shoes, clothing and food.

Fairmount Avenue, 500 block. Between 10:40 p.m. Dec. 27 and 6:44 a.m. Dec. 28. Man smashed window of ticket booth, pried open cash register and stole cash.

Neptune Court, unit block. 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28. Home broken into home through cut screen and unlocked window. Clothing, food, electronics and appliances stolen.

Loch Raven Boulevard and Yakona Road. 1:17 a.m. Dec. 31. Driver failed to stop when pulled over and police chase ensued. Two juveniles arrested and car determined to have been stolen.

Loch Bend Drive, 8700 block. 2:39 a.m. Jan. 1. Two men arrested after assaulting and robbing woman at Welcome Inn.

COCKEYSVILLE PRECINCT

York Road, 9800 block. 7:21 a.m. Dec. 29. Cash drawer stolen from business.

Holly Ridge Court, 2000 block. 3:20 a.m. Dec. 31. Attempt made to break into shed; security camera damaged.

Gelding Drive, 10300 block. Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 2. MacBook and iPad stolen from apartment.