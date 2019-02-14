On 10th anniversary of Towson murder, police put out call for information

Towson University graduate Daniel Coverston’s life was cut short at just 22 years a decade ago. Now, on the 10-year anniversary of his murder, Coverston’s family and police are still seeking answers.

“It has been 10 years since this murder took place,” Baltimore County Police wrote in a press release. “Someone has a piece of information that could help police solve this crime. Someone knows who killed Daniel Coverston. It is time to come forward and bring this family peace.”

Police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said police decided to highlight Coverston’s case at his family’s request.

“Losing my younger brother, Daniel, the way we did has been the most traumatic and painful experience of my life,” said Rebekah Kyung Coverston, Daniel’s sister, in an online message. “Daniel was caring, funny, and generous. I miss his smile every day.”

In February 2009, Coverston was lying down, recovering from eye surgery, and he left the door of his Towson apartment in the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle unlocked so his friend could check in on him, police said.

At 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 14, that friend entered the apartment, just as he had the day before, police said. He found Coverston face down on the bed, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to the release, police have found no clues as to Coverston’s killer except his last received phone call before he died, from a phone booth that was located on Loch Raven Boulevard at Belvedere Avenue. Ten years of searching have led to no answers.

“Our search for justice and accountability over the last decade has been emotionally draining and exceedingly challenging,” Kyung Coverston said. “At the same time, my family and I have received support from unexpected places and people: reporters, Metro Crime Stoppers, friends of Dan I never met, and others. My family and I greatly appreciate all the kindness and empathy we have received.

“On Daniel’s 10th anniversary we are hoping that some brave individual comes forward with the information needed to solve Daniel’s murder, give closure and healing to all those that love Daniel, and make Baltimore safer,” Kyung Coverston said.

Police asked the public to contact Baltimore County homicide detectives with any information, “regardless of how insignificant you may think it is,” by calling 410-307-2020.

A $15,000 reward is offered through Metro Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.

