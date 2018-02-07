Towson Presbyterian Church Community Lunch

Towson Presbyterian Church congregants and members of other Towson-area churches feed the homeless and hungry during a free Sunday Community Lunch. Towson Presyterian has been doing this for seven years now. about 100 people working in teams of 10-12 people take part in this community outreach effort. Outreach chair is Jennifer Bolston, a Southland Hills resident. They say there are different than others who provide meals to the needy as they sit down and actually share the meal at the table, talking with the guests to get to know them and acknowledge that they are part of our community.