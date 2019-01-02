How to get rid of your Christmas tree in Baltimore County

The gifts are put away, the Christmas lights are dismantled, the ornaments are boxed and the leftovers are eaten. But what should Baltimore County residents do about that Christmas tree in the living room?
According to the county website, Christmas tree recycling collection begins on Jan. 14 and lasts two weeks. Pickup dates will vary, so residents should set their trees out by Saturday, Jan. 19, to make sure they are collected.
Recycled trees will be chipped and used as mulch, the website says.
Christmas trees should be put in the same place trash and recycling are collected. Only live (not artificial) trees can be collected, and there should be no decorations left on them.
Residents can also take Christmas trees to any of the county’s three waste drop-off locations — in Cockeysville, White Marsh or Halethorpe.