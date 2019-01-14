'Towson Crisis': How a zoning lawsuit against a Chabad House became a discrimination flashpoint

To hear Robin Zoll tell it, the story of the Chabad House next door comes down to one sentence, spoken by Rabbi Menachem “Mendy” Rivkin, which she relayed under oath in court: “I was as honest as I could be to get my permit.”

Rivkin remembers that conversation, too. But in his telling, the emphasis changes. Zoll, he said, accused him of dishonesty. Exasperated, he said he replied, “Robin, I was as honest as I possibly could be.”

One event, two interpretations — such is the story of the tangled legal battle between Zoll and the local neighborhood association on one side, and Hasidic Jewish organization Chabad on the other — over the addition at 14 Aigburth Road in Towson.

Since 2016, the two sides have been, in Circuit Court judge Kathleen Cox’s words, “locked in [a] battle” of appeals. Chabad wants to keep the addition; neighbors want it gone.

Late in 2018, as its available appeals seemed to dwindle and the prospect of a tear-down order loomed, Chabad raised the stakes. The organization launched an international social media campaign, soliciting thousands of letters and donations. On Jan. 10, Cox granted Chabad a pause on the tear-down order until another yet appeal is heard in the Court of Special Appeals, Maryland’s second-highest court. Separately, last month, the group filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against Baltimore County and the Circuit Court for their roles in the case.

The parties and onlookers agree: The feud has escalated beyond the typical land-use case — in emotional heat, in financial stakes, and in the sheer finality of a court order to raze a building. How did it get to this point?

Tipping the cosmic balance

In 2008, Jewish organization Friends of Lubavitch, also known as Chabad-Lubavitch, purchased the house on Aigburth Road, according to court documents, to be used as a Chabad House, a Jewish outreach center and home to the rabbi that runs it. Rivkin, now 36, and his wife Sheiny, 32, moved in to serve as shluchim, or emissaries, focusing on Jewish students at Towson University and Goucher College.

“If there was something I wanted to do with my life ... I wanted to be in the trenches,” Mendy Rivkin said. He felt the most important work was waiting for him on a college campus.

Sociologist Samuel Heilman, a professor at Queens College in New York who studies Orthodox Jewish movements, said the shluchim’s mandate comes from the Chabad movement’s “messianic ideology,” unique among Jewish groups.

“If they can get Jews to do, publicly, acts of Jewish observance, they believe that at a certain point the cosmic balance will be tipped, and when enough Jews have done enough Jewish acts, that will bring the Messiah,” Heilman said.

To further this goal, Chabad shluchim — almost always a rabbi and his wife — move around the world to engage Jews in Jewish life. Since the movement’s founding, one of the most important frontiers has been the college campus, Heilman said.

“College students are from my perception the most vulnerable,” Mendy Rivkin said. “They’re growing up, they’re leaving home, they’re spreading their wings for the first time, and they need to find their own Jewish identities.”

So in 2008, the rabbi and his wife, then in their early and mid-20s, began inviting students at the two institutions to their 2,200-square-foot home.

They chose the Aigburth Manor neighborhood because it was within walking distance of Towson University, Mendy Rivkin said — important because Orthodox Jews do not drive on the Sabbath.

They held student Shabbat dinners every Friday, drawing anywhere from five to 60 students. They hosted barbecues, Hanukkah parties and Judaism classes. Sheiny Rivkin taught students to cook traditional Jewish recipes.

“I come here for the family aspect,” said Sydney Marantz, 20, a Towson University sophomore from New Jersey.

Heilman said the fact that Chabad houses are homes is “part of its appeal.”

“[A rabbi is] able to use his family and able to give this feeling that it’s not an institution,” Heilman said, adding, “There’s a warmth about the place.”

“I try to come every Friday night,” said Ilan Pluznik, 19, of Ellicott City, also a Towson University sophomore. “In college, it’s important to learn about who you are. Being Jewish is a part of who I am.”

The building also housed the Rivkins’ growing family. They had one child when they purchased the house; today they have seven.

The Rivkins said the house felt too small for their growing family — both their biological family, and their “family” of students. During Shabbat dinners, they would cram 35 students into a dining room better suited for six.

In 2014, the Rivkins announced a plan to expand the Chabad House and applied for a building permit for a “parsonage,” a house for clergy provided by a religious institution. That permit was denied, and Rivkin instead applied for a permit for a residential addition, which was granted. Construction on the 4,400-square-foot addition in front of the original house began in June 2016 and cost $800,000, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, neighbors, appalled by the massive, seemingly institutional structure taking shape in their neighborhood, launched a multi-pronged legal campaign.

In August, they found a mid-century covenant in Chabad’s deed requiring that the building be set back farther than the plan for the addition. Excavation — but not construction — had already started, according to court filings, and Chabad insisted it was too late to stop.

In the county appeals court, neighbors argued that the building occupants were not complying with zoning use regulations, using the building as a community center rather than a residence. In the Circuit Court, they argued the building violated the setback requirements in the deed.

The judicial system ruled in favor of neighbors in both cases, launching a spiral of appeals. But Chabad seemed to be running out of options to delay the looming order from the Circuit Court to tear down the addition. Then came the federal discrimination lawsuit.

Melting pot or salad bowl?

For Zoll, the Rivkins’ neighbor, the Chabad House case seems clear: The covenant requires buildings on the property to be at least 115 feet from the road. The addition is less than 60 feet away. It is an “institutional” building in a residential zone. Legally, in her view, it should come down.

But when Friends of Towson Chabad, a group of Chabad rabbis, took the case to the public, it assigned a darker cause to the judge’s tear-down order: discrimination.

They named their website TowsonCrisis.com. They raised more than $160,000 and said they received more than 5,000 letters of support — from students, rabbis, and even Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford. They likened the opposition to the expansion and the court rulings to Kristallnacht, an event in 1938 Germany in which Nazis torched synagogues and vandalized Jewish homes. Zoll called it a “smear campaign.”