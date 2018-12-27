News Maryland Baltimore County Towson

Fourth suspect arrested in Towson vehicle theft case, police say

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in a series of car thefts in Towson, police said Dec. 21.

Detectives determined that the suspect, a juvenile, drove the other three suspects around and dropped them off in areas where they allegedly would steal vehicles, according to police.

Two men and one 14-year-old juvenile were charged in November after a series of car thefts from the Riderwood area of Towson. A parking complaint in the 600 block of Woodsdale Road in Catonsville led to their arrests.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them at 410-307-2020.

“As a reminder, the vehicles involved in this case were stolen because they were left unlocked and these suspects were able to access keys, many of which were hidden inside the vehicle itself,” a police news release said.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon

Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
43°