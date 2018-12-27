Fourth suspect arrested in Towson vehicle theft case, police say

A fourth suspect has been arrested and charged in a series of car thefts in Towson, police said Dec. 21.

Detectives determined that the suspect, a juvenile, drove the other three suspects around and dropped them off in areas where they allegedly would steal vehicles, according to police.

Two men and one 14-year-old juvenile were charged in November after a series of car thefts from the Riderwood area of Towson. A parking complaint in the 600 block of Woodsdale Road in Catonsville led to their arrests.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them at 410-307-2020.

“As a reminder, the vehicles involved in this case were stolen because they were left unlocked and these suspects were able to access keys, many of which were hidden inside the vehicle itself,” a police news release said.

CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point. CAPTION The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon