The Bun Shop opens new location in Towson – 'finally'

Baltimore cafe The Bun Shop has opened a new location in Towson.

The coffee shop, which offers a rotating menu of globally inspired buns, announced Monday it had opened its doors at 40 W. Chesapeake Ave. in Towson.

“It’s a great, great addition,” said Nancy Hafford, executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce. “We don’t have anything else like this in the Towson core.”

The Bun Shop debuted in its original location in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood in 2013. That location remains open. Another in downtown Baltimore on Light Street closed last year.

The business announced it was opening a Towson site in 2017 with an estimated opening date of September that year. But Mihn Vo, one of three co-owners, said “a lot of red tape” slowed their plans.

More than a year later, on March 25, about three weeks after getting their final permits, the Bun Shop in Towson opened its doors — “finally,” Vo said.

“We’re here, and it’s exciting,” Vo said, adding that with spring around the corner “it’s great timing.”

The menu, the same as the Mount Vernon location, features buns inspired by street food around the world, like Paraguayan empanadas, English pasties and Asian steamed buns, Vo said. Prices range from about $3 to $4.50. Coffee, tea and specialty drinks are also available.

Vo, who owns the business with his cousins, brothers Andrew and Lam Bui, said the shop likely will have the same hours as the original location, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. Those late hours make the cafe a popular spot for students getting in late-night study sessions, he said.

The Bun Shop previously has held music shows at night in its Baltimore locations and is hoping to get an entertainment license to do the same in Towson, Vo said.

But for most of the day, the cafe, with oversized chairs, dark colors and gold decor reminiscent of the gilded age, is a good place to sit and do some work, Vo said. Hafford, who visited for the first time Monday, agreed.

“It’s a very peaceful place,” Hafford said.

