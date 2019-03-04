From dining room to downtown: Brookes is publishing fixture in Towson

Brookes Publishing has been in business since 1978, but truly started in a low-key manner— in the dining room of the Brookes family home in Stoneleigh.

Paul Brookes, the chairman of the board and founder, felt like there was an opening in the publishing industry due to the passage of Public Law 94-142. According to the U.S. Department of Education, that law guaranteed a free appropriate education to each child with a disability. It also meant there would be a market for materials on special education and kids with disabilities.

“That’s what gave me the impetus to give this a try,” he said. “I knew a bunch of authors. I put some time into laying the groundwork.”

He felt that the dining room of his house was the most sensible way to approach his plan. Within the first year, they published four books, including the 900-page “The Legal Rights of Persons With Handicaps,” which caught the attention of a number of people in the field.

Brookes said that’s the book, by being so successful, that led to his fledging company leaving the house for office space. They first relocated to York Road in Govans before moving to the Towson area. Nowadays, Brookes Publishing resides in the PNC Bank Building in Towson, where it has been for nearly 25 years.

Brookes Publishing currently has about 70 employees, with editors scattered across the country and international independent sales associates. The company has worldwide distribution with European and Australian connections and also has products in the major Asian countries. In addition, it has had people speak in China (2013) at an education conference at the Children’s Hospital of Shanghai, an event that Melissa Behm, an executive vice president with Brookes Publishing, called “extraordinary.” The firm also participated in a White House summit on early education in 2014.

One of its main products is the ASQ (Ages & Stages Questionnaire), which has been translated into as many as 70 languages. It is a developmental screener that can identify if a child needs further help in a certain area, and it’s usually administered to children up to age 6. It also can confirm that a child is on track developmentally.

In addition, company president Jeff Brookes said the firm now publishes about 45-50 titles per year. Brookes himself took an unusual path to his current job. After working in an environmental consulting firm in Washington for about four years, he walked away in the mid-1990s to take a break and go on a cross-country trip.

Brookes decided to come back to his father’s company and interviewed for the job of book production editor. He got that position and slowly began climbing the ladder, through the company’s different divisions (places like editorial, production and customer service). Brookes also earned his MBA from Loyola at night and eventually helped found the sales division about 15 years ago.

He’s happy about the career change and what the company does.

“You don’t do something for 25 years unless you love it and it’s the right thing,” said Brookes, whose sister Ashley Brookes Richardson is a part-owner but works in real estate in Towson instead of directly for the company. “I enjoy what I’m doing … and I think that what we do is amazing in helping people achieve their potential,” he added.

Behm, who has been with the company since its inception, worked with Paul Brookes in his previous job and joined the new company.

“We were able to start by focusing on children with more severe disabilities,” Behm said. “We worked from the local to the global. It’s all about helping the children, [and] any discipline that you can think of that would be involved in helping children with special needs is a potential customer for our products.”

Behm and others said the company works off three pillars — early childhood/early intervention, communication and language, plus special education. Originally, it produced textbooks and professional references and now, besides expanding into assessment and curricula, it even offers training because some customers need support in the use of its products.

George Stamathis, an executive vice president and publisher who has been with the company for 13 years, has seen Brookes Publishing grow and evolve while sticking to its mission of helping children reach their potential.

Stamathis has been involved in publishing for more than 40 years and said that, during his first week, Brookes was just starting to make investments into online applications for some of its products. These days, it’s a different world, he said.

“It just kind of took off in complexity and value,” he said.

Woodbrook Early Education, a preschool based in Towson that is accredited by the Maryland State Department of Education, has been in business for 30 years. The preschool has worked with Brookes for approximately 15 years, according to director Dawn Baker.

She said that Woodbrook purchases books from Brookes but also helped the company shoot a video for the ASQ product that went on the Brookes website. Baker said that Brookes has been easy to work with.

“They are friendly and helpful, and they are efficient and timely in delivering orders,” Baker said. “We have been using ASQ pretty much since the conversation started about developmental screening in the state of Maryland many years ago. It’s a valuable teaching tool when you’re trying to create an environment for children that’s loving and warm and helps them to be the best they can be.”

Paul Brookes said he’s glad that Brookes Publishing eventually made it out of his dining room. The company settled into the PNC Bank Building in 1994 and now takes up about a floor-and-a-half.

Jeff Brookes said everything the company publishes is evidence-based work, and he’s proud that Brookes has been able to adjust to changing times in the publishing world while sticking to its primary goal of helping children.

“As the field grew, we grew with it,” Jeff Brookes said. “There’s been tremendous change. What’s been great [is that] we’ve evolved as a publishing company.”