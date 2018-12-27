Christmas morning fire damages chapel at Babcock Presbyterian Church in Towson

An early Christmas morning fire damaged the chapel at Babcock Presbyterian Church in Towson, according to a church leader.
A group that meets at 7 a.m. in the chapel discovered smoke and called 911, said Win Boyer, a longtime member of session at the church.
“We’re thankful no one was in there at the time and for the crews who came to help out,” Boyer said.
The building is not connected to the main church, and there was no damage to the main building, Boyer said.
Boyer said insurance adjusters have not yet provided a report on the condition of the more than 100-year-old building but that the church hopes to repair it if possible.
The church has not yet received a report from the Baltimore County Fire Department on the cause of the fire, Boyer said. Fire department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The chapel is home to Babcock Presbyterian’s many outside meetings, including Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous. Approximately 20 meetings are held there each week, Boyer said.
Those meetings will be held temporarily in the church’s manse, the on-site home for clergy, as Babcock Presbyterian’s pastor is retiring and has already moved out.
“So far everything has worked out,” Boyer said. “The Lord takes care of us.”
