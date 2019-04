Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Sean McDonough gets last minute, good luck wishes from his parents Karen (L) and John McDonough as team captain Jon Hill and Towson attorney Kristine Howanski prepare for the swim portion of a triathlon on Saturday morning at Gunpowder Falls State Park in Middle River. Howanski is a charter member of Lutherville-based nonprofit Athletes Serving Athletes, a group that helps physically/mentally challenged "athletes" enjoy being involved in athletic events, such as a triathlon.