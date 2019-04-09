Baltimore County singers excel during 'American Idol' celebrity duet round, reach final 14

Two Baltimore County singers have reached the final 14 on ABC’s “American Idol.”

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, of Catonsville, and Dimitrius Graham, of Windsor Mill, advanced Monday night through the competition’s celebrity duet round.

Harmon was paired with Cynthia Erivo, and they sang a cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time.” Erivo is a British singer and actress who won a 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the revival of “The Color Purple.” In 2017 she and the show took home a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Graham performed “Love Someone” with Lukas Forchhammer of Lukas Graham, a Danish pop and soul band. The song was a hit for the band in 2018.

Harmon is a student at Towson University; Graham graduated with a degree in classical music from Morgan State University.

Celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie raved about their performances on Monday night’s show. The competition continues with the top 14 performing on Sunday.

Dimitrius Graham and Lukas Graham perform "Love Someone" during the "American Idol" Top 20 All-Star Duets round on Monday.