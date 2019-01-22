Two-alarm fire reported at Aabsco Auto Body in Towson

A two-alarm fire was reported Tuesday afternoon at Aabsco Auto Body in Towson, Baltimore County fire officials said.
Crews responded to the fire in the two-story building at 30 E. Susquehanna Ave., a body shop and garage, at 12:46 p.m., Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost wrote in a tweet.
The department tweeted at 2:03 p.m. that the fire was out. One civilian was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was released, according to the tweet.
Armacost did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.
