Two-alarm fire reported at Aabsco Auto Body in Towson

Libby Solomon
Towson Times

A two-alarm fire was reported Tuesday afternoon at Aabsco Auto Body in Towson, Baltimore County fire officials said.

Crews responded to the fire in the two-story building at 30 E. Susquehanna Ave., a body shop and garage, at 12:46 p.m., Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost wrote in a tweet.

The department tweeted at 2:03 p.m. that the fire was out. One civilian was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was released, according to the tweet.

Armacost did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment.

