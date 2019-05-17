Nearly a week later, Catonsville softball group still has two fields down after vandalism

Two Catonsville Middle School softball fields were still out of commission Friday after someone drove over them, causing damage discovered Sunday.

Catonsville Girls Softball, a recreational group of about 320 children from kindergarten through high school, runs 15 games a week on the fields, or about half of the group’s total weekly games, said commissioner Jen Menkhaus. The rest of the games are played on other fields by the school.

She said this week’s games were rescheduled, moved or, for the youngest players, relocated to the grass.

“Everybody’s been pretty patient, it’s been a lot of extra work for everybody else,” Menkhaus said. “I don’t know if we can do it another week without extending our season.”

The group has a permit from Baltimore County Public Schools to use the fields. She said the school system is responsible for repairing them and “wants to take care of it.”

As of Thursday evening, the last time she checked the fields, no repair work had taken place, Menkhaus said.

Baltimore County police spokesman Sean Vinson said the destruction of property was discovered around 11 a.m. Sunday.

“Unknown suspect(s) drove across the fields, destroying parts of the baseball fields on the school property,” he said. “Police are actively investigating this crime and attempting to identify the suspect(s).”

Schools spokesman Brandon Oland referred questions about the investigation to the police and did not return a request for information about the timeline of repairs.

In a Facebook post, the Catonsville Girls Softball page said, “We are not angry in any way, we would just like to get back to playing ball!”

CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Police Department spokesman Shawn Vinson and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski give an update on the Baltimore County police officer who was shot while on duty. (Phil Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County police continue to investigate the incident in the 3000 block of Linwood Avenue that left a Baltimore County police officer injured and one man dead on Thursday, May 2. The officer, taken to Shock Trauma, was responding to a report of a person with a gun in a home. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski talks to reporters outside of Shock Trauma about the Baltimore County police officer shot in Parkville. (Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) UMBC introduces Johnetta Hayes as its new women’s basketball head coach. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby. The carnival at the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk is canceled after an incident on April 21 in which 26 young people were arrested during a disturbance nearby.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon