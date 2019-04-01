Olszewski tours Lansdowne High to drum up support for state school construction funding bill

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewki toured Lansdowne High School on Monday morning in an effort to pressure the Maryland legislature to pass a school construction funding bill.
On the tour, Principal Ken Miller showed Olszewski, accompanied by a gaggle of journalists and elected officials, problems the school faces, including cramped classrooms, cracked floors caused by a shifting foundation and hallways that are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
With funding from the state, Olszewski wants the county to build a new Lansdowne High School, he said.
“We’re here today to see [the facility conditions] again firsthand but also to call on our legislative leaders to finish the job,” Olszewski said.
The bill, currently in the Maryland Senate after passing the House by a 133-3 vote, authorizes more than $2 billion in 30-year Maryland Stadium Authority bonds for school construction.
With just one week before the end of this year’s legislative session, the bill is pending in the Senate. Olszewski urged lawmakers to advance it.