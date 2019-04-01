Olszewski tours Lansdowne High to drum up support for state school construction funding bill

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewki toured Lansdowne High School on Monday morning in an effort to pressure the Maryland legislature to pass a school construction funding bill.

On the tour, Principal Ken Miller showed Olszewski, accompanied by a gaggle of journalists and elected officials, problems the school faces, including cramped classrooms, cracked floors caused by a shifting foundation and hallways that are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

With funding from the state, Olszewski wants the county to build a new Lansdowne High School, he said.

“We’re here today to see [the facility conditions] again firsthand but also to call on our legislative leaders to finish the job,” Olszewski said.

The bill, currently in the Maryland Senate after passing the House by a 133-3 vote, authorizes more than $2 billion in 30-year Maryland Stadium Authority bonds for school construction.

With just one week before the end of this year’s legislative session, the bill is pending in the Senate. Olszewski urged lawmakers to advance it.

“Our kids deserve it,” Olszewski said. “They can’t wait another day.”

CAPTION Baltimore County police investigate a crime scene at an off-campus apartment complex in Towson where a critically injured person was found. (Baltimore Sun video / Libby Solomon, Jerry Jackson) Baltimore County police investigate a crime scene at an off-campus apartment complex in Towson where a critically injured person was found. (Baltimore Sun video / Libby Solomon, Jerry Jackson) CAPTION Baltimore County police investigate a crime scene at an off-campus apartment complex in Towson where a critically injured person was found. (Baltimore Sun video / Libby Solomon, Jerry Jackson) Baltimore County police investigate a crime scene at an off-campus apartment complex in Towson where a critically injured person was found. (Baltimore Sun video / Libby Solomon, Jerry Jackson) CAPTION Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and other local officials toured Lansdowne High School, the most deteriorated high school facility in the county, on April 1 to drum up support for a state school construction funding bill pending in the legislature. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and other local officials toured Lansdowne High School, the most deteriorated high school facility in the county, on April 1 to drum up support for a state school construction funding bill pending in the legislature. CAPTION The Sparrows Point Amazon fulfillment center opened in September 2018 and employs over 2,000 full-time workers to pick, pack and ship products. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) The Sparrows Point Amazon fulfillment center opened in September 2018 and employs over 2,000 full-time workers to pick, pack and ship products. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) Police say they've connected three men to at least 54 armed robberies in Baltimore City, at least 18 armed robberies in Baltimore County and at least four armed robberies in Anne Arundel County. (Cody Boteler / Baltimore Sun Media) CAPTION Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son. Towson University students complained to school police officers about a woman approaching them in two campus buildings last week and asking if they were interested in dating her son.

asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon