Bowie High grad Quinton Drayton finally gets his chance with Towson basketball

The temperature was near freezing as the Towson men’s basketball team headed to its bus, parked behind the new arena at Maryland, Baltimore County.

Towson had just posted a double overtime win against host UMBC, which shocked the college basketball world with its win over No. 1 seed Virginia in the NCAA tournament last March.

While Towson wanted to get out of the cold and head back to its campus Dec. 11, Tigers head coach Pat Skerry was happy to take a few seconds to talk about Bowie High graduate Quinton Drayton.

“He’s playing hard,” Skerry said of Drayton, who has dealt with nagging injuries this season.

After sitting out last season, the 6-foot-4 Drayton is now a redshirt freshman guard for the Tigers of the Colonial Athletic Association.

In the first 10 games of this season, he had come off the bench seven times and averaged 5.3 minutes and 3.3 points per contest.

“I feel like my role is keep up with the pace, and no letup off the bench, box out and rebound and do everything I can to help my team win,” he said.

He had a career-high 21 points as he made seven of 10 shots during a win at home Nov. 11 against Division III Wesley of Delaware.

Drayton did not play in three straight games before returning against Vermont in a home game Nov. 30.

He then played two minutes off the bench at George Washington Dec. 5 and then scored two points in eight minutes of action Dec. 8 in a loss at Morgan State as a reserve.

Drayton played eight minutes Dec. 11 and did not score but had one rebound and one assist as Towson outlasted UMBC 80-76 in double overtime. Teammate and guard Brian Fobbs scored a game-high 32 points in the victory.

“It was a very big win. We talked about this game all week. We just wanted to keep pushing and come out with a win,” Drayton said. “Hopefully, we will get our confidence back.”

It was the first win for the Tigers since a victory at home in late November against Loyola Maryland. Towson improved to 3-7 with the win and beat UMBC for the sixth time in a row.

“Every game is a Super Bowl,” Towson head coach Pat Skery told reporters. “I think when you’re in one [NCAA tournament]-bid leagues, it’s a good way to approach it. So hopefully when it really matters, you don’t get affected by that. This one was big for us.”

Drayton sat out last season but was able to practice with the Tigers, and he feels that was good preparation for this season.

“Last year went really well,” he said. “I think it helped me really a lot. I think it was one of the best decisions I have made. Growing up I was always told I wasn’t a good practice player. It was a real good year. Being a redshirt helped me be a good practice player.”

“It kind of made me relax. I was able to play freely and work on my game. It kind of helped knowing I wasn’t going to play in a game.”

Towson begins CAA play Dec. 28 at Elon. The Tigers have their first CAA home game Jan. 3 against the College of Charleston, which won the CAA title last season.

“The winners from last year, Charleston, they will have a target on their back of course. No game is a slouch in our conference. Every team is a team to beat, we need to beat every team in our conference,” Drayton said.

Another Bowie High graduate at the college level is Isaiah Burke, who is a freshman guard with Morgan State in Baltimore. He had six points against Towson on Dec. 8 and was averaging 5.3 points per contest in mid-December.

Drayton and Burke were teammates at Bowie High with Jalen Robinson, a former walk-on at Morgan State.