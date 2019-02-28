A look back at some of the top performances at the indoor state championship meet from Dulaney, Towson, Loch Raven and Carver

Local track and field teams at Dulaney, Towson, Loch Raven and Carver A & T officially start spring practice on March 1, if the weather cooperates, hoping to begin a quest to reach the state championship meet at Morgan State University on May 24.

Here’s a look back at some of the top local athletes at the indoor track state championship meet.

The Dulaney boys closed the indoor track season by finishing fourth with 34.5 points at the Class 4A state championship meet.

The Lions did produce one individual champion in senior Drew Dailey, who led the way in the 1,600 meters with a personal record time of 4:18.09.

Dailey also won the 800 (1:59.44) and 1,600 (4:19.35) at the Class 4A Central Region championship meet, won by the Lions with 91 points.

Also at the state meet, Dulaney high jumper Josiah Nilsen was second in high jump (6-feet, 6 inches), Moiz Butt was third in shot put (50-1.75), Adam Madro was fourth in pole vault (13-feet) and Vince Young (12-6) was tied for seventh.

The 3,200 relay team of Jaden Gourrier, Zak Audia, Cameron Giesler and Alex Whatley was fifth (24.53).

File photo Dulaney's Josiah Nilsen, who won the high jump at the Baltimore County outdoor championship meet in 2018 and was second in the state, recently was second in high jump at the indoor track championship meet. Dulaney's Josiah Nilsen, who won the high jump at the Baltimore County outdoor championship meet in 2018 and was second in the state, recently was second in high jump at the indoor track championship meet. (File photo) (File photo)

The Dulaney girls scored four points and were tied for 28th at the Class 4A state meet.

Brooke Ruffin was sixth in the 3,200 meter run (11:44.39) and Anna Albergo was eighth in the 1,600 (5:26.33).

In the Class 3A state championship track meet, the Towson boys were 18th with nine points.

Cory Gray was second (47-feet, 9.50 inches) in shot put and teammate Damone Moore was eighth (43-6).

Gray was coming off a victory in shot put in the Class 2A Central Region meet where the Generals placed third with 67 points.

The Towson girls tied for 18th at the state meet with 10 points.

Madeline Till was fourth in the 800 (2:25.72) and eighth in the 1,600 (5:29.17).

Amelia Dinsmore was seventh in the 3,200 meters (11:51.85) and the 3,200 relay team of Claire Briglio, Sofia Grose, Dinsmore and Till was seventh (10:20.67).

That same quartet won gold in the same event in the Central Region championship meet.

Towson was fourth in the regionals with 71 points.

Regional champions included Till in the 800 (2:29) and 1,600 (5:27.72) and Dinsmore in the 3,200 (12:11.47).

In the Class 1A state meet, the Carver & T girls were 10th with 21 points.

Junior Karah Moore was second in the 300 (41:27) and 500 (1:19.65) and Guinivere Roberts was fourth in the 3,200 (12:54.01).

The Carver boys tied for 19th with three points.

Harrison Rosenblum was sixth in the 800 (2:06.44).

The Loch Raven boys were tied with Carver with three points.

Junior Daniel McKinley was sixth in the 1,600 (4:48.08).



