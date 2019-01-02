Memorable 2018 sports moments from athletes representing Towson, Dulaney and Loch Raven high schools

A standing room only crowd watched the Dulaney boys’ basketball team fall one point short against eventual state champion Perry Hall in the Class 4A North Section I finals.

Perry Hall led the Lions 62-55 with under 30 seconds left when Josh Cornish made three-pointers with 28 and eight seconds left.

Anthony Walker canned two free throws with 7.6 seconds left to give the Gators a 64-61 lead.

Dulaney (18-6) rushed up court with no time outs remaining and Cameron Amoruso made a layup with three seconds left to cut the lead to 64-63, but the Gators let the ball roll around the end line and time ran out.

Playoff pitching gem

Towson High southpaw pitcher Nick Testoni pitched five no-hit innings and the Generals erupted 12 runs in the final two innings to defeat host Franklin (17-3) in the Class 3A North Region Section I baseball finals, 14-0.

Andrew Decker relieved Testoni and allowed the only hit of the game.

Decker, who batted .628 during the regular season, busted the game open with a bases loaded three-run double with one out in the sixth.

The win propelled the Generals to the regional championship game where they blanked Bel Air, 1-0, as ace pitcher came after Kyle Sulkowski hurled a four-hit shutout with five strikeouts and Testoni drove home the only run..

It was the first regional title for the Generals (13-10), but their season ended with an 11-5 loss to Thomas Johnson in the state semifinals.

Towson blanks Franklin in baseball playoffs Towson blanks Franklin in baseball playoffs SEE MORE VIDEOS

Lions win by one

For the fifth time in six years under coach Kellie Fialcowitz, the Dulaney field hockey team won a regional championship when the host Lions nipped Old Mill, 1-0.

It was the third straight year Dulaney defeated the Patriots.

Dulaney senior attackman Zoe Hermann scored the game’s only goal off an assist by Lucy Jung with 13:04 left in the game and the score held up.

The win was the eighth regional title in the past nine years and the Lions reached the state championship game after a 2-0 win over Winston Churchill in the semis.

Sidney Snyder and Mae Dickens scored against Churchill.

The Lions lost in the state championship to South River, 2-0.

Runners rally after spill

Senior Drew Dailey (sixth, 16:24.42), the two-time Baltimore County champion, was the top Dulaney runner in the Class 4A state cross country championship race.

The Lions finished third as a team, but that looked in jeopardy at the beginning of the race when several Lions stumbled.

Senior Sam Merng (39th, 17:11.75) was kicked in the head and junior Zak Audio (31st, 17:02.55) required stitches in his chest because he got spiked.

“We had a rough start, but they really rallied late in the race and had a really strong last mile to put us in third,” coach Chad Boyle said. “All our guys just really ran sound and strategic races.”

Game saver on the pitch

Towson senior defender/midfielder Grant Kuehn made a game-saving kick out with around seven minutes left in the second overtime to preserve a 1-1 tie in a soccer game with Sparrows Point.

It happened after Sparrows Point’s Logan Jacurak’s shot was tipped by by diving keeper Caeden Fong and spun toward the goal.

The Sparrows Point bench celebrated just as Kuehn came out nowhere and cleared the ball before it crossed the line.

“I was just like, ‘I’m getting this ball out,’” Kuehn said. “I knew I was going to get it out. I was a little worried, but I just knew we played so long, so I’ve just got to sell out.”

Historic win for coach

First-year Towson coach Shawn Burke liked what he saw of his first Towson-Dulaney boys lacrosse rivalry game experience as the host Generals prevailed, 12-6, on April 17.

“I went to Calvert Hall and this is the first Towson-Dulaney game I’ve been a part of and it was everything I expected it to be and then some,” Burke said.

Towson’s Grant Kuehn, Dyson Adams and Leighton Bechdal scored three goals each and faceoff specialist Mitch Boudreau scooped up a team-high six ground balls to lead the Generals (8-2) to the victory.

Boudreau did most of his damage on faceoffs in the second half when he won six of the first seven as the Generals outscored the Lions 5-2 after building a 7-4 lead at halftime.

Caprio jersey dedication

Amy Caprio never played on one of the six state championship teams for the Loch Raven High girls soccer team, but PFC Officer Caprio, who died in the line of duty on May 21, 2018, will never be forgotten at the school where she graduated from in 2006.

Friends, family, police officers and the Loch Raven High staff made sure of that in an emotional ceremony at halftime of the Raiders’ 4-1 victory over Parkville on senior night, Oct. 17, in front of a giant throng of spirited fans.

“This is like the hugest crowd I’ve ever seen,” Loch Raven coach Anthony Menegatti said.

Admission was free with donations accepted at the gate and T-Shirts were sold for $15 with Caprio’s badge number 5785 on the front and the words Unity, Service, Honor on the back.

Caprio, who worked out of the Parkville Precinct, was investigating suspicious activity and possible burglary in Perry Hall when she was hit by a car and killed by one of the suspects.

Caprio was buried two days before her 30th birthday.

She played two years of varsity soccer and was the team manager for the basketball and lacrosse teams.

At halftime of the game against Parkville, Caprio’s husband, Tim, a 2005 Parkville High graduate, and parents, Garry and Debbie Sorrells, were given framed jerseys of her number 24 in a ceremony.

“It’s a grand evening and it’s an honor,” Garry Sorrells said. “She started off in first grade playing goalie and graduated high school playing goalie.”

“They raised $3,007 at the game and the money went to the Fallen Officer Fund.

Amazing rally on the court

Towson High scored the final 11 points in the last 2:50 of regulation to tie the Lansdowne girls, 41-41, and the host Generals prevailed in overtime, 48-45, in the Class 3A North sectional basketball semifinals.

Towson trailed 41-30 when Audra Lucas made a three-pointer to start the run with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter.

The Generals still trailed, 41-33, until a basket by Daija Fitchett (game-high 16 points) made it 41-35 with 1:12 remaining.

Erin Steinberg’s steal led to a basket and her three-pointer with 42 seconds made it 41-40 and Steinberg (13 points) sent it to overtime when she made the second of two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in regulation.

“The weight of the world was on her shoulders and she pulled through,” Towson coach Rebecca Cahall said.

Towson girls soccer falls in state semifinal Towson girls soccer falls in state semifinal SEE MORE VIDEOS

