Dulaney baseball squad looks to grow and improve with veteran shortstop leading the way

The Dulaney baseball team has a 35-7 record over the past two seasons, but that wasn’t good enough for them to earn a regional championship.

Howard High has been the roadblock both years.

Last year, Howard eliminated Dulaney, 2-1, in eight innings in the sectional finals.

Howard went on to win a Class 4A state championship.

In 2017, Dulaney lost to Howard in the regional championship game, 9-6,

Bryce Frederick was a sophomore in 2017 and now he’s the top returning player back from a team that finished 17-4 last year.

The All-Metro shortstop batted .493 with four home runs, six doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs.

Before the season, he was 24 hits shy of becoming the school’s all-time leader in hits.

“He is awesome,” Dulaney coach Ryan Wolfsheimer said. “We are very fortunate to have him.”

Frederick is committed to play at Radford University next season.

Frederick and sophomore starting pitcher Todd Mozoki are the only full-time starters back from last season.

“We’ve lost a lot the past couple of years and we’ve got nine guys playing in college,” Wolfsheimer said. “I think we are going to really hit our stride like around the third week of April.”

Mozoki went 6-1 on the mound in 34 2/3 innings and he batted over .300 with 15 RBIs, while also starting at first base as a freshman.

“He’s the anchor of our staff,” said Wolfsheimer, who noted he is getting interest from Division I colleges. “I think the strength of our team this year will be our pitching staff.”

Junior Cole McGee, who played on the Dulaney basketball team that won its first regional title since 1977, is another quality pitching candidate.

The 6-foot-5 southpaw has been on varsity since he was a freshman.

Another sophomore who will bolster the pitching staff is right-hander Wilson Farlow.

“He’s had a really good pre-season,” Wolfsheimer said.

Junior Ryan Conroy is another right-hander slated for mound duty.

“I think it’s going to be a really special staff,” Wolfsheimer said. “We get them all back next year.”

The other candidates for the pitching staff are seniors John Proefrock and David Mathai and juniors Gabe Piche`, Brian Bernhardt, Ayodle Jackson and Will Farley.

Several Lions will become full-time starters this season, with senior center fielder Connor Stewart getting the nod as the squad’s leadoff hitter.

“He had a really good off-season,” Wolfsheimer said. “He put on 17 pounds, which helped out a lot with his speed and throwing.”

Junior Finn Drew takes over the lead role at catcher after being a reserve last season.

“He can hit pretty well and now he’s starting to grow and is becoming a better catcher receiving and blocking,” Wolfsheimer said.

Returning varsity senior Kyle Trammell mans second base after he backed up Nolan Matsko (Georgetown) last year.

“Trammell looks like he is going to be a good help for us defensively,” Wolfsheimer said.

Senior Brian Ellis is the designated hitter and a third base candidate, along with sophomore Kyle Frederick and juniors Chris Huebler and Conroy.

“Third is going to be a revolving door for us right now,” Wolfsheimer said.

Joining Stewart in the outfield is junior JR Harrison (LF) and Reid Bark (RF).

Harrison provided outfield depth and was a courtesy runner last year.

“He has really grown in terms of his athleticism,” Wolfsheimer said.

Bark is a transfer from a Franklin squad that finished 17-3 last season.

Filling out the roster are seniors Tyler Tufano (OF), Will Behm (1B) and Bennett Musselman (OF) and juniors Cole Hileman (C) and Cooper Brant (C).

Dulaney’s first game, scheduled for March 21 against Westminster, was postponed, so the Lions hope to open the season on Tuesday, March 26 at home against Eastern Tech.

Wolfsheimer is optimistic his team will improve.

“Our key word right now is growth,” Wolfsheimer said. “We are literally trying to grow each day. We don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but we’ve got a ton of baseball experience.”

Wolfsheimer also likes the team’s chemistry.

“These guys are not strangers to one another, they have been around each other for a long time,” he said. ““Every senior on the team is a four-year player for us. They buy into roles, they obviously have work ethic there and the dedication, but they are committed to growing.”