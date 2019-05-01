Dulaney packs powerful punch and strong pitching in win over Catonsville

Senior shortstop Bryce Frederick set the school’s career mark for hits six days ago at Dulaney High on senior day with a late-inning single in the Lions’ 6-5 walk-off win over Lansdowne.

His 102nd hit broke the previous high mark for knocks, of 101, that was held by his cousin, Alex Frederick, a 2008 graduate.

Frederick has since added three more hits to move to 105, including a double and a two-run home run in the No. 2 Lions’ 6-1 victory over visiting No. 15 Catonsville (13-3) on Wednesday afternoon.

The loss ended the Comets winning streak at seven, while the Lions (17-1) won their 14th straight.

Frederick (2-for-3) scored the first run, during a three-run first, on a balk after a double.

Jack Felt’s double plated Todd Mozoki (2-for-3), who had singled, with the second run and, after Cole McGee reached on an infield single, the Lions added another on a sharp single to left by Tyler Tufano.

Frederick liked the way the rest of the squad followed the hitting lead of him and Mozoki.

“In that locker room and in that dugout, we know we’ve got so many guys who are really capable of just doing their jobs, just being themselves, so we know if we have a couple tone-setters, those guys are going to follow every time and we have full confidence and trust in all those guys to do their jobs,” Frederick said.

Frederick, who has committed to play at Radford University next year, hit his two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, after Mozoki stroked a home run in the bottom of the third that gave the Lions a 4-0 lead.

That was more than enough for starting pitcher McGee, who struck out 10 and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Cody Brick had the Comet only hit in the first three innings.

In the fourth, Mark Brady and Nick Eiswert opened with singles and, after back-to-back strikeouts, George Berbakos walked to load the bases.

File photo Catonville sophomore Nick Eiswert had one of four hits in the Comets' 6-1 loss at Dulaney on Wednesday. The loss ended Catonsville's 7-game winning streak and was only its third loss in 16 games.

Brady came home on a wild pitch for the only run.

Junior Ryan Conroy relieved McGee in the sixth and twirled 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball.

Catonsville’s late-inning highlight came in the bottom of the fifth when they got reliever Brady out of a jam with a 6-4-3 double play from reserve shortstop Kevin Alberg, to second baseman Berbakos, to first baseman Will Jones.

But, that was one of few highlights for the Comets, who fanned 12 times collectively.

“They got three runs early off a little of this and a little of that and the next three runs were off two swings that they hit very well,” Catonsville coach Eric Warm said. “They played well, they pitched well, they definitely deserved to win today.”

Catonsville has two games remaining, against Manchester Valley and Eastern Tech, and with three losses, they are behind defending state champion Howard (two losses) and Dulaney (one loss) in the race for top seeding in the Class 4A North sectional playoffs.

“I told my team yesterday that this is a practice game for a playoff game,” Warm said. “This is a playoff environment and whatever we fell short on today we will go back to the drawing board and correct it and come back to play for the next tough game. It’s only going to get harder.”

Dulaney coach Ryan Wolfsheimer, whose squad beat Catonsville, 5-3 earlier in the season, was glad to maintain the higher seed.

“We knew it would be a playoff atmosphere, especially with how good a team Catonsville is,” Wolfsheimer said. “They are an unbelievable hitting team, they just seem to hit the baseball all over the place and we knew that coming into it, so we had to make sure we were on our A game with our pitching staff and our defense.”

The Lions have two regular-season games remaining on the road .

“We’ve got to finish out,” Wolfsheimer said. “Friday, we have to finish Towson and we’ve got to finish C. Milton Wright (Monday) and that way we can guarantee a home playoff game, which is really what we shoot for every single year.”

Having everyone on the roster comfortable in roles has been key to the Lions success.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Wolfsheimer said. “We’ ve got a big team, but all these guys buy into roles and that’s what makes this whole thing work and we love that these guys are enthusiastic about the game.”