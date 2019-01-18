Hereford High senior reaches grand milestone and stays on track to become all-time leading scorer

Hereford senior Mark Suchy already passed a milestone this season by scoring his 1,000th career point when the Bulls rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter for a 59-56 win over Dundalk on Jan. 11.

He has a chance to make more history on the court at Hereford High with 10 regular-season games left and at least one postseason contest remaining.

Suchy has scored 1,022 career points through 12 games for the 7-5 Bulls, putting him within 164 points of Hereford’s all-time leading scorer Luke Gilbert.

Gilbert, a 1999 graduate, finished with 1,186 points.

Suchy had 33 points in the win over Dundalk when he was 17 of 23 from the free-throw line.

He also scored 28 points in separate wins over Parkville and Lansdowne.

Against Owings Mills, Suchy scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws in the waning seconds, when the Bulls rallied from 10 points down in the final two minutes for a 51-50 victory.

Suchy is averaging 19 points a game and also missed three quarters of a 29-26 loss to Kenwood, when he suffered a sprained ankle and scored only two points.

He also missed two games in a tournament over the holiday break.

But, his value this season has been his ability to score from all over the court.

“He’s playing better and I’ve moved him,” Rhoads said. “A lot of times last year he played the point and this year I put him on the wing and I put him inside, I just moved him around, trying to get him in positions, depending on who is playing him.”

Suchy is one of four seniors in the starting lineup, along with guards Will Reider, Mason Greenspan and forward Jack Callis.

Reider is a returning veteran and is the second-leading scorer (9 points per game).

Point guard Greenspan, averaging eight points a game, came up to varsity from JV as a sophomore and has started ever since.

“Greenspan, Reider and Suchy have been playing together since they were in third grade,” Rhoads noted. “They always played travel basketball together and all that stuff.”

Callis, a transfer, from Mount St. Joseph, where he didn’t play basketball the past two years, has fit in perfectly with the three amigos.

“The chemistry is really good and Callis has just fit right in,” Rhoads said. “He is awesome. A lot of times, you get a transfer and they don’t melt in there with the other kids and you would have thought Jack’s been there since the third grade also.”

Callis, at 6-feet, 2 inches, has been a dominant presence inside.

“He’s just been a warrior on the boards and he’s been our best interior defender,” Rhoads said. “He’s really been a tremendous addition to the team.”

The fifth starter is Mark Suchy’s younger brother, 6-4 sophomore Charlie Suchy.

“He’s really turned it on since Christmas time,” Rhoads noted. “Since Christmas, he’s probably averaging 10 or 11 points a game. He’s a good outside shooter and he’s just getting used to playing varsity basketball, getting up to the speed of the game and being able to get the ball to the basket and defend.”

Among the key players off the bench is the head coach’s son, junior Justin Rhoads, and junior Justin Capan.

“When Greenspan gets in trouble, I spell him with those guys,” Rhoads said.

Sophomores Nick Louis and Tyler Herkolo add depth to the backcourt and both gave the Bulls significant minutes in their 56-42 loss at home to Dulaney (9-1) on Jan. 16.

In that game, the Bulls played well, but the Lions pulled away with a pair of three-pointers by Ryan Conway and a trey each by Che Evans and Ike Cornish latein the third quarter and early in the fourth.

“We handled the press pretty well and we were able get it over and pull the ball back out and run our offense,” Rhoads said. “Defensively, we mixed it up, we played man and played zone and tried to confuse them a little bit, just try to slow them down in general. Defensively, we were probably as good as we could play.”

While not getting a win against a quality Dulaney opponent, the Bulls did get one in a holiday tournament at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury.

“We had a great game against a Catholic School in Staten Island called St. Joe’s By the Sea,” Rhoads said. “They were very good and we beat them 60-57.”

They also played that game without their most prolific scorer.

“It was really good for my team to win that game without Mark,” said Rhoads, whose squad plays at Sparrows Point tonight.

The coach hopes to have him healthy for the rest of the season that includes a tough stretch of games, on the road at Pikesville (Jan. 23), New Town (Jan. 23) and, Loch Raven (Feb. 4) and at home against Milford Mill (Feb. 6).

The Bulls are currently third in their five-team section for the regional tournament, trailing New Town and Edmondson and leading Owings Mills and Eastern Tech.

“We will probably have to play on the road in the playoffs, unless we can go on a big winning streak and somebody else loses some games,” Rhoads said.