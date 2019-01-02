Sports photos of the month (Aug.-Sept.)

Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Towson's Grant Kuehn, center right, heads a ball against Sparrows Point's Bradley Bryant, center left, in the first half of a 1-1 tie. Playing defense, Kuehn saved a ball from going over the goal line in the second overtime to preserve the deadlock. Towson is unbeaten this season.
Steve Ruark / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
Dulaney's Drew Dailey, left, and Loyola's Camden Gillmore compete in the boys varsity elite division of the Bull Run Invitational cross-country meet at Hereford High School. Dailey finished fifth in the race. The following week, Dailey won the Barnhart Invitational meet in a time of 16:20.5 and the Lions won the team title.
Take a look back at some of the top photos from the beginning of the fall sports season, featuring Baltimore County schools in football, boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country.
Craig Clary