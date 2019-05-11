Karah Moore wins four gold medals, Dulaney boys, Hereford girls capture county track titles

The Dulaney boys track team won its fourth straight Baltimore County title and the Hereford girls won its third county championship in the past four years, but it was a female sprinter from Carver A & T who stole the show at Dulaney High on Saturday.

Towson resident and junior Karah Moore won four gold medals to help the Wildcats to fifth place in the girls meet.

Moore captured the individual 100 (12.42), 200 (25.52) and 400 (58.24) dashes and she anchored the first-place 400-relay team (49.96) that included Khaidie’a Brown, Bryanna Dawson and Chioma Mbah.

“We started off in last and then our third leg started catching up and I knew I just had to finish strong,” said Moore after the relay.

Last year, Moore was fourth in the 100 and 400 and third in the 200.

“I’ve made a lot of progress since outdoor last year,” Moore said. “This year, lots of practice and training. My goal is I just want to PR and try to qualify for New Balance nationals, so that’s what times I’m really going for, 56.6 (400) and 24.7 (200).”

Carver coach Vinny Zarek, who started the track program eight years ago with four athletes, was extremely proud of Moore and praised his program that now has 28 girls and 17 boys.

“Our biggest competition is Carver itself because, they’ve all got their primes, like dance and theatre and all, and lot of them said, ‘Coach, I’m overwhelmed.’ ” he said. “We have a beautiful track, but we have nothing else, no mats for pole vault or high jump, we don’t have a discus cage and we don’t have a block for shot put.”

Dulaney's Drew Dailey takes off in lane one on the way to winning the 800 meters in the Baltimore County championship meet won by the Lions for the fourth straight year.

The Dulaney boys won the meet with 151 points.

Franklin and Dundalk (60 each) tied for second.

Senior Drew Dailey won the 1,600 (4:21.58) and 800 (1:55.16).

“He’s a first-class athlete, he works hard,” Dulaney coach Chad Boyle said. “He’s one of the best we’ve had.”

Dailey had to rally to win the 800 over Franklin’s Joseph Queen by .31 seconds.

“He wanted it, he went out and he was going for it,” Dailey said. “With 300 to go I felt like a second wind and I was like don’t let up. Fortunately, my whole team was at the end of the finish line cheering me on and all I had to do was take one step and get around him.”

Adam Madro won pole vault (13-feet) and Josiah Nilsen won high jump (6-6) for the Lions.

The 3,200 relay team of Dailey, Alex Whitley, Max Fischer and Jalen Gournier won in a time of 8:19.40.

“This is such a great complete team victory, I’m just real proud of our whole program, coaching staff, the athletes buy in to just try something different,” Boyle said.

The Lions piled up the points in several events.

Jeremiah Wynn was second in the 100 (11.14), Abdur Henley was third in the 110 hurdles (15:24) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (44:07).

Whatley was fourth in the 800 (2:04.51) and 1,600 (4:35.92) and Cooper Giesler was third in the 1,600 (4:33.59) and the 3,200 (9:40.48).

Sam Merng was fourth in the 3,200 (9:44.47).

Dulaney’s Jonathan Kim was second in discus (140-11) and Moiz Butt was third (136-06).

In long jump, Nilsen was second (21-0.50) and he was third in triple jump (41-10.50).

Josh Holloway was fifth (20-0.75) and Holloway was second in long jump (6-0).

Vince Young added a fifth in pole vault (10-6).

Butt was second in shot put (50-feet).

The 800 relay team of Kahari Ferguson, Jumar Hines, Josh Holloway and Wynn was third (1:33.05) and the 1,600 relay team of Hines, Giesler, Abdur Henly and Dailey was fourth (3:32).

Towson's Madeline Till takes her final strides while winning the 800 meters ahead of Hereford's Jen Barranco and Emily Konkus. The Hereford girls won the county championship meet by a wide margin.

The Hereford girls regained its dominance, after finishing second behind Franklin last year.

The Bulls won with 146.33 points, well ahead of Woodlawn (58) and Franklin (54).

Emily Konkus (1,600, 5:13.90), Hannah O’Brien (high jump, 4-10) and Coutney Butz (pole vault, 10-6) were individual winners.

The 3,200 relay team of Lizzie Lopez, Sharon Francis, Jen Barranco and Konkus was also first (10:04.04), along with the 1,600 relay quartet of Barranco, Lopez, Julia Watt and Laura Schmidt (4:09.92).

Other top individual performances for Hereford came from senior Emily Konkus (2nd, 11:23.26), freshman Piper Lentz (3rd, 11:34.44) and sophomore Caroline Benda (5th, 11:49.41) in the 3,200-meter run.

Konkus was caught down the stretch by Dulaney’s Brooke Ruffin, who won in a time of 11:22.98.

I told her (Ruffin) after her race, I’ve seen some impressive finishes and I said that’s about the best finish I’ve ever seen,” Boyle said. “She really willed herself to win that race, she was behind with 50 meters to go and Konkus is a great athlete, and for her to come back and win that was impressive.”

In discus, Hereford’s Vita Shats was fourth (79-3) and Lizzy Lopez scored in high jump (tie 4th, 4-6).

Butz placed in the 100 hurdles (6th, 17.22) and Lily Gaffney (4th, 47.17) and Julia Watt (6th, 48.92) scored in the 300 hurdles.

Laura Schmidt was solid in the 400 (4th, 1:01.26).

The Bulls stacked up the points in the 800 with Barranco (2nd, 2:19.84), Konkus (3rd, 2:21.36) and Piper Lentz (4th, 2:22.42).

In the 1,600, Caroline Benda (3rd, 5:21.31) and Piper Lentz (4th, 5:24.01) contributed.

Freshman Lentz (3rd, 11:34.44) and sophomore Caroline Benda (5th, 11:49.41) also scored in the 3,200.

Shats second in pole vault (10-6) and Anna Lime was third (8-6).

In high jump, Lopez was fourth (4-6).

Long jumpers Julia Watt (2nd, 15-11.25) and Isabella Watt (5th, 15-5.25) produced points.

Other individual winners in the girls meet included: Sparrows Point’s Mya King (110 hurdles, 14.42, 300 hurdles, 44.12 and long jump, 16-8), Towson’s Madeline Till (800, 2:18.04), Chesapeake’s Makayla Davis (discus, 103-1), Franklin’s Dasha Beaton (shot put, 35-7.50) and Woodlawn’s Aaliyah Robinson (triple jump, 35-11.50).

Other individual winners for the boys included: Eastern Tech’s Keith Chatmon (110 hurdles, 14.75), Milford Mill’s Rodger Wright (100, 11:01), Dundalk’s Taishaun Craddock (300 hurdles, 39.87), Perry Hall’s Eryk Goode (200, 22.85), Eastern Tech’s Ryan Weeks (3,200, 9:35.21), Towson’s Cory Gray (shot put, 50-09), Franklin’s Corey Crawford (long jump, 21-01), Milford Mill’s Davonte Howe (42-07.75) and Dundalk’s Thomas Hamby (discus, 144-08).