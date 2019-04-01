Catonsville scores six late runs in softball victory over visiting Dulaney

In Catonsville’s second game against a quality Baltimore County softball squad in five days, the host No. 14-ranked Comets (3-1) rallied with six runs in their final two at bats and secured a 7-2 victory over Dulaney (2-3).

Dulaney led 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Don’ya Truesdale (2-for-4) belted a two-run double off the right-field wall with the bases loaded.

“I looked out on the field and I said, ‘Bases loaded, I know this is my pitch and I saw where she was putting it every time and I was just ready to put some runs in,’ ” Truesdale said. “I was just looking for it and I went for it and I drove it.”

Two batters later, Maddie Sampson (3-for-4) stroked a two-run single and the Comets led 5-2.

They added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double off the wall by Erin Kreis (2-for-4) and single up the middle by Truesdale.

“We kept saying find a spot where you are looking for a ball and if it’s there you hit it,” Catonsville coach Steve McCleary said.

Kreis pitched a complete game for her second victory of the season.

She struck out eight and walked two, while throwing 86 pitches (60 strikes).

Dulaney’s Alexa Dikos was the losing pitcher.

Two of the first three hits she allowed were infield hits by Devyn Tracy and Sampson and the other was a bunt single by Amber McDevitt.

Dulaney scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth.

Dikos reached third after a deep drive to right field and she scored on a single by Alex Kalour.

Jenna Isaacson’s RBI ground out scored the go-head run.

Dulaney coach Dave Barwick lamented the way his team failed to execute on fielding bunts in the fifth inning and the Lions also had a runner thrown out at home after a double-steal attempt.

“You don’t make plays, you get in trouble against good teams and we didn’t make plays,” Barwick said. “We didn’t hit well and we didn’t field well.”

McCleary liked how the Comets came back after a 17-4 loss to Mount de Sales on March 29 in a game that was tied 4-4 in the middle innings.

“We talk about it all the time, when you have a game like that, it’s what you do next and not only did they do it in this game, but they did it after that big inning, they came back down 2-1,” McCleary said. “They put a 4-spot up there.”

The Comets began the 4-run uprising with a single to right by Deanna Delaney.

Tracy and Kreis reached on perfectly-placed bunts, before Truesdale’s blast.

“They did well bunting the ball, compared to the way we had been bunting,” McCleary said.

Truesdale, a junior, knew the Comets had to come in with a new attitude after the loss to de Sales.

“That’s a different mindset that we had this time, we knew that we took a tough loss on Friday and we didn’t want that to happen again, we wanted to continue to be that clean team that is going to be tough to beat and we want to be competitive,” she said.

The victory sets up a showdown for Catonsville tomorrow at No. 3 ranked Eastern Tech.

