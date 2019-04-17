Marshall's dominance on draws keys Catonsville's victory over Dulaney in girls lacrosse

After Catonsville (6-1) defeated Dulaney, 18-14, in girls lacrosse on Tuesday night, Comet junior midfielder Lindsey Marshall was picking up cones on the sideline before she could do a post-game interview.

During the game, she was even busier, winning draws with persistence and scoring or assisting on goals.

Marshall, who transferred from Glenelg Country School this year, had four goals and and two assists, but she was most dominant on draws.

Marshall, whose sister Leah played at Catonsville last year and is now the leading scorer for Iona College (21 goals, 3 assists), won the first seven draws of the game and 14 of 17 in the opening half.

She didn’t take three draws in the second half, while getting a break, but won 9 of 14 in the half to finish 23 of 31 overall.

“Number three (Marshall) was excellent on the circle and she was able to get it to herself quite a bit,” Dulaney coach Kristi Korrow said. “She’s a nice player, so they definitely had more possession then we did and that puts you at a deficit right away.”

Seven of the 14 draws she won in the first half, she corralled by herself, including four of the first five.

“I feel like it’s always a momentum swing and to be able to get the draw it’s like a really big advantage because you have possession and since we have a really good offense that can finish really well, it’s just a plus when we get the draw,” Marshall said.

That draw control wasn’t lost on Catonsville coach Cantey Bailey.

“It’s unreal,” Bailey said. “She knows where she puts it, which is awesome.”

After the Lions (4-3) opened the scoring with a goal by Sammy White, a minute into the game, Kolby Weedon scored the first of her game-high six goals 23 seconds later to tie it 1-1.

Weedon, who also had four assists, and Marshall scored again and the lead was 3-1 before the Lions got one back from Bridget Kelly, making it 3-2 with 20:38 left in the half.

By Craig Clary / Baltimore Sun Catonsvill's Kolby Weedon, right, drives on Dulaney's Emily Mowbray in the Comets' 18-14 victory. Weedon scored six goals.

The Comets responded with five straight goals to extend their lead to 8-2.

Weedon started the run with a free-position goal, Marshall assisted Bella Dunigan and Marshall, Weedon and Sophi Wrisk (five goals, one assist) scored.

Wrisk, a junior, who missed some time due to a calf injury, has been playing limited minutes, but the University of Maryland commit, contributed with valuable minutes.

“She (Wrisk) is awesome. She is awesome in the circle and we need her,” said Marshall, who has committed to play at Penn State in 2021.

Like Wrisk, Weedon has also committed to play at Maryland in 2021, and her hustle and ability to finish kept the Dulaney defense off balance.

“Number 1 (Wrisk), 21 (Weedon) and 3 (Marshall) were a nice little trio and you have to watch them all, they are all very capable of getting to the goal very quickly,” Korrow said.

Dulaney knifed into the six-goal deficit with goals by Bridget Kelly and Mae Dickens just 43 seconds apart.

Dickens’ goal came off an assist from Kelly with 10:56 left in the first half and made it 8-4.

The Comets responded by finishing with the final four goals of the half.

Wrisk had two goals and Marshall and Weedon had one each, while senior Savannah Beaver added an assist.

That’s not all Beaver did on the defensive end. She forced three turnovers and had four ground balls that stopped Dulaney threats.

She also enjoyed help from senior starters Abbi Boehl, Emma Meacham and Amber Stephen on defense, in front of sophomore goalie Naomi Lauderbaugh.

“I think everyone really stepped it up and played to their potential, which is what you want when you are playing a good team like Dulaney,” Bailey said. “It’s nice when you don’t get that draw, you still can count on them to get the turnover and get it back down on offense.”

Down by eight at halftime, the Lions refused to quit.

They opened the second half with goals by Kayla Brennan and Mackenzie Daly and the deficit was six, 12-6, just over four minutes into the second half.

The Comets responded, when Wrisk assisted Weedon and Marshall scored, giving them a 14-6 lead with 17:31 left.

Two goals by Kayla Brennan and one each by White and Kelly and the Lions were within four, 14-10, with 13:52 left.

Marshall captured the next draw and, 44 seconds later, Wrisk scored and the lead was 15-10.

Catonsville bumped the advantage to 18-10 with 10:19 remaining, on goals by Wrisk, Weedon and Anna Kearney, off a Weedon assist.

Dulaney refused to go quietly and cut the lead in half with the final four goals of the game.

Rowan Burke (three goals) assisted Kate Bialczak for the first of the four and Bialczak scored an unassisted tally, before Burke ended the scoring with the final two goals.

“I think we had eight different goal scorers, which is awesome,” Korrow said. “We’ve got some depth, we are young and they are still learning each other, but they are starting to come together.”

The win was the third straight for the Comets, who were coming off 17-11 triumphs over Bel Air and Towson.

“All three were good wins.” Bailey said.

Despite the loss, Korrow, was excited about the way her team refused to quit.

“I gotta credit Catonsville, they certainly disrupted us quite a bit and we were a little out of synch today, but they fought back, kept fighting back, kept fighting back and I’m certainly proud of that,” Korrow said. “That’s the expectations that they never quit on a game.”