Hereford's hustle on the draws helps Bulls earn victory over Catonsville in girls lacrosse

Hereford senior Libby May scored a team-high eight goals and scooped 12 ground balls to lead the No. 11 ranked Bulls (5-0) to a 19-11 victory over host No. 14 Catonsville (3-1) in girls lacrosse action.

Senior Isabella Peterson added five goals and her younger sister, freshman Jordan Peterson, chipped in three for the winners.

Juniors Kolby Weedon (three goals, three assists) and Lindsey Marshall (three goals, one assist) led the Comets, who played without injured midfielder Sophi Wrisk.

Wrisk is a junior midfielder, who has committed to play at the University of Maryland, where Hereford’s May will play next season.

May corralled 10 of her 12 ground ball off draws that were taken by the Peterson sisters, and the Bulls won 18 of 30 overall.

“I definitely think we needed to get the draw and make sure they didn’t get any opportunities on the offensive end,” May said.

A game-opening goal by May was countered with one by Marshall, off a Weedon assist, and the game was tied early.

Back-to-back unassisted tallies by Isabella Peterson 13 seconds apart gave the Bulls a 3-1 lead with 21:12 left in the first half, but the Comets responded by scoring the next three goals.

Marshall won the draw and that led to a goal by Maggie Marion, off a Weedon assist with 20:42 left.

Weedon won the ground ball on the next draw and fed Carly Gibbons for the equalizer.

After Weedon gobbled another ground ball, she gave the Comets a 4-3 lead with 17:44 left on an unassisted score.

Hereford responded with six straight goals and the Comets never got closer then three goals the rest of the way.

Isabella Peterson and May (two goals each), Jordan Peterson and Katie Blair had the goals during the Bulls’ six-goal surge

Catonsville trailed 13-8 after a free position goal by Maggie Marion with 20:25 left in the second half, but the Bulls responded with three scores from Jordan Peterson, May and Lindsay Clarke and the lead was back to 16-8 and the Comets never rallied.

May had four straight ground ball scoops off draws in the span of 5:36 early in the second half as the Bulls dominated possession.

“We definitely have personnel on the draw and I know where they like to put it, but I do get lucky sometimes when it comes to me when I need it to,” May said.

Hereford coach Anne Ensor knows she has more than a horseshoe on the turf.

“Libby crushed it on the draws,” Ensor said. “She’s a magnet, but I think I have to give her more credit then the ball just comes to her. Her game sense is very high. It’s very rare that she doesn’t move in the direction that the ball doesn’t come to her.”

May is the youngest of four May sisters who have extensive lacrosse experience.

She will join her sister, Catie May, at Maryland next year.

May is a sophomore for the Terrapins and she played prep ball for McDonogh.

Two other May sisters played at Hereford.

Emily went on to play at Lehigh University and Caroline is currently a senior playing for the University of Florida.

Ensor knew Libby May would be prepared when she got to Hereford and she has lived up to the challenge.

“They know what to expect, their sisters are coming home and talking about it at dinner,” Ensor said.

May was happy to see the younger Peterson sister, Jordan, come to Hereford.

“It’s definitely awesome to get one of the younger girls up and coming with us and they are making us better, especially since we are leaving next year, we need other people to step up and it’s also great having siblings on the team, they have great chemistry,” May said.

Catonsville also has several younger sisters who had older siblings play for the Comets and that includes Marshall, who is the younger sister of Leah Marshall, who leads the Iona College women’s lacrosse team with 14 goals this season as a freshman.

While Weedon, who has committed to play at St. Joseph’s, is the Comets’ leading scorer, Lindsay Marshall and Wrisk are equally dangerous on attack.

Hereford’s Ensor was hoping to see Wrisk play, but knew things would have been different if she was on the turf.

“Could you imagine if they had a third girl that was going to goal?” she asked.

Wrisk also alters with Marshall taking draws.

Meanwhile, Catonsville’s Bailey had more praise for the Bulls at the center circle.

“They were definitely amazing on the draw and when we did get the ball, we didn’t seem to play our game and they are a high-pressure defense, which always adds to that, and we just weren’t ready for it,” she said. “I think they stepped up individually, they just couldn’t step up all together.”

Hereford’s defense was anchored by seniors Stephanie Joyce, Rachel Saunders and Shannon Feeley and juniors Molly Daw and Lindsay Posner, who was in the goal.

But, in the end it was Hereford’s offense that made the difference.

“Both teams were stronger offensively and took advantage of any holes that were made available to them on defense,” said Ensor, whose Bulls will try to keep their unbeaten season intact at home against Perry Hall on Friday.

Catonsville will host two other teams in the Catonsville Invitational tournament on Saturday, April 6.

Century will play Bel Air at 9 a.m. Catonsville plays Century at 11 a.m. and Catonsville plays Bel Air at 1 p.m.

Two winners at Catonsville High

While the Catonsville girls varsity lacrosse team lost to Hereford, there were a pair of winners at the school on Wednesday.

The Catonsville JV girls lacrosse team defeated Hereford, 15-14, in overtime.

Milena Stephen scored the game-winning goal off of Adele Jones’ assist 1:12 into overtime.

On the baseball field, the Catonsville varsity team rallied past Perry Hall with five runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 10-5 victory.

Ben Hall’s two-run single gave the Comets a 7-6 lead and a three-run triple by Adam Bailey padded the lead for the Comets (5-1).