Hereford holds off Catonsville for its first win of the season in baseball opener

In a game that featured nine pitchers and 18 runs, the visiting Hereford baseball team scored seven runs in the first two innings and held off Catonsville, 10-8, on a sunny and blustery afternoon.

In the end, it was the first win for Hereford, in its first game, while Catonsville’s first-year head coach, Eric Warm, watched his team suffer its inaugural loss, after opening with a 14-4 victory over Randallstown a day earlier.

Warm, an assistant at Catonsville since 2005 under former coach Rich Hambor, knows it’s a long season and realizes it’s important how his team is playing at the end and not in March, but he lamented his team’s base-running blunders and fielding mistakes that short-circuited Catonsville rallies.

“The kids were trying to be a little too aggressive,” Warm said. “Too many errors right now, physical and mental and when you do them both, you are not going to win many games. There is a lot of fight in these guys, they didn’t quit in the end, but you can’t win a baseball game when you make those mistakes.”

Hereford capitalized on base-running mistakes by throwing out two runners trying to get back to second base and getting another trying to stretch a double into a triple.

Hereford coach Rick Evans was just happy to see his team execute with very little outdoor practice time.

“This is our fifth day outside,” Evans said. “What we worked on was, if runners over-ran bases, throw behind them to pick them off, not only from the infield, but the outfield as well.”

The early hitting onslaught helped them to build a lead so they could take those chances.

Freshman Ryan Elseroad (2-for-5) started a first-inning rally with a single and Jimmy Kells followed with an infield hit.

Hereford senior pitcher Aaron Wisler delivers a pitch to Catonsville's Will Jones in the Bulls' 10-8 victory at Catonsville. It was the season opener for Hereford. Catonsville dropped to 1-1.

It was Elseroad’s first varsity game.



“He came through big time,” Evans said.



After Justin Bishop (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) hit a sacrifice fly to plate the first run, another scored on a wild pitch.

Catonsville (1-1) cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first, keyed by a one-out single by Nick Eiswert.

The Bulls exploded for five hits and five runs in the second inning to build the lead to 7-1.

Senior starting and winning pitcher Aaron Winsler (3-for-4) began the rally.

Elseroad had two-run single and Kells and Connor Fennell had RBIs in the uprising.

“The first inning was a little rough, but we settled in and got some hits and that gave us a cushion and it made me more confident to go out on the mound to get the job done,” Winsler said.

Evans was elated to see the bats get tuned up so early.

“Our bats just came alive, we just started to put up some back-to-back hits and a couple sacrifice flies helped out big time,” Evans said.

Hereford added a run in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Winsler and two more in the seventh on RBI hits by Hunter Patrick and Bishop.

Catonsville started its comeback with a run in the second inning.

Josh Tingler reached on an error to start the inning and, after Ben Hall grounded into a force out, Hall came around to score two batters later on an RBI single by George Berbakos (3-for-4).

Trailing 8-2 in the bottom of the fourth, the Comets mounted a threat.

It started with a one-out single by Dylan Hagar. He advanced to second on Berbakos’ single and both runners advanced two bases after back-to-back wild pitches.

After Mark Brady walked against relief pitcher Connor Mann, Eiswert plated Berbakos and the Comets trailed 8-4.

With two outs, Will Jones, who started the game on the mound, drilled a liner headed for the gap in deep right-center field, but Ethan Yates corralled it while dropping to one knee.

Catonsville relievers Kevin Alberg and Mark Brady each pitched scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, but Hereford tacked on two more in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.

They needed all the insurance they could get.

Catonsville took advantage of an error, wild pitch on a strikeout, that landed the runner on first, and three walks, before Berbakos doubled in two runs and the Comets’ trailed 10-8, but Berbakos was thrown out at third base trying to stretch the double.

The game ended on Brady’s sharp liner to center against Bishop, who was Hereford’s fourth pitcher,

“We hit a lot of balls right at them and they made a lot of good plays and that’s the difference in the game,” Warm said.

Evans knew his team dodged a dart with the defensive wizardry, that also included a snow-cone catch by left fielder Jack Steller on a deep opposite-field drive by Eiswert with a runner on second and two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

“That’s a great hitting team,” Evans said. “Those batters 3-4-5 and 6 batters scare the bejesus out of me. Those kids can hit.”



















