Catonsville wrestling squad stays unbeaten with triumph at Milford Mill

Seven pins from Catonsville helped the Comets (10-0) stay undefeated in dual meets as they defeated host Milford Mill (4-5), 53-24, on Wednesday night.

Josh Sampson (106), Parker Ritter (120), Ewan Hemmis (126), Chase Ritter (132), Tye Perry (145), Deontae Fredrick (152) and Grant Nyland (195) got pins for the Comets.

Michael Bowers (160) and Anointe’Dewitt (195) earned major decisions and Mateen Kareem (285) won a 4-1 decision for the Comets.

“All these dual meets, the keys are pins and staying off your back and we’ve done a nice job of that and we are getting a lot of pins,” Catonsville coach Eric Warm said.

Marcus Martin (113), Jobias Barr (138), Abubakar Saka (182) and Jordan Morant (220) had pins for the Millers.

It was the first win by the Comets over the Millers since 2015.

“We are working hard in the room and it feels great,” said Catonsville junior Tye Perry, who improved to 16-8. “I’ve been with these kids for three years and it’s the first time we’ve been undefeated and it’s the first time we’ve actually beat Milford and it feels great.”

Perry started the match and was trailing Brandon Ako 3-2 late in the first period when a pair of reversals five seconds apart changed the momentum.

The first came with two seconds left in the opening period and the other came three seconds into the second.

He secured his fall and the first six points for the Comets with 1:07 left in the final period.

It was the first time the junior had opened a match.

“I wanted to start the match off strong, so I just wanted to pin the kid and that’s what happened,” Perry said. “It’s the first time I’ve done this and it was pretty nerve-wracking.”

Fredrick followed Perry’s lead with a fall with one second left in the first period to improve to 23-3 overall.

Bowers’ 8-0 major decision bumped the Comets lead to 16-0 and he improved to 14-11 overall.

Senior Dewitt (14-6) won an 11-3 major decision and the Comets led 20-0 before Saka got the Millers on board with a pin.

Nyland made it 26-6 with a first period pin before Morant got the best of Querell Montague in 1:54.

Kareem improved to 16-7 with his decision at heavyweight, and lightweight freshman Sampson, weighing 85 pounds, ignited the crowd with a pin for his seventh victory of the season.

“My 106-pounder is so underweight, he finally got to wrestle somebody close to his weight,” Warm said. “He’s a warrior because he goes out and wrestles guys that are 108 or 110 pounds and he just keeps going at it.”

At 120, Catonsville’s Parker Ritter trailed Glenn Giles, 2-0 ,after one period, but rallied back to take a 7-5 lead in the second period, before pinning him in the third.

He improved to 13-10 and Hemmis bumped his record to 21-4 with a second-period pin (3:12) of Adrien Mensha.

Included in Hemmis’ victories is a first place in the Battle at Boonsboro tournament.

Chase Ritter’s pin made him 17-8 this season, while Seth Murray-Jones’ loss by fall to Jabias Barr dropped his record to 18-8.

Warm attributes his squad’s perfect dual-meet record to perseverance and overtime in the weight room.

“They are not giving up. These guys are working really hard in the wrestling room,” Warm said. “We are doing a lot of late practices with just the varsity team and they are putting a lot of time in the room. It’s the combination of putting the work in and it’s coming out on the mat.”

In one of the Comets dual-meet triumphs, they trailed Dundalk, 30-12, and got five pins and a decision to earn a 45-35 victory.

In the first match of the season, they trailed Dulaney 24-0, but rallied for a 45-30 win.

The Comets have four matches remaining in the regular season, with the toughest foe being South Hagerstown, at Catonsville on Jan. 24.

South Hagerstown defeated the Comets, 38-30, last season.

“They are a very good team. We saw them at a tournament this year and they are a good well-rounded team and we are ready for a nice war,” Warm said.

The other remaining dual meets are at Towson (Jan. 22), at home against Aberdeen (Jan. 28) and at Chesapeake (Jan. 29).