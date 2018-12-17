Harford Tech overcomes large deficit and rallies past Catonsville

Harford Tech senior co-captain Jalen Dangerfield scored all 20 of his points in the second half as the Cobras overcame a 19-point second-half deficit and rallied for a 64-60 victory at Catonsville (0-6).

Senior co-captain Laday Cooper scored 14 and Antawan Corprew, TJ Lowery and Enoch Wiredu had eight each for the winners.

Catonsville was led by KJ Spruill (17 points), Dashawn Dixon (14) and Caleb Owens (12).

When Tiree Holmes assisted Dixon for a layup, the Comets led 37-18 with 6:10 remaining in the third quarter.

Harford Tech went on a 13-2 scoring surge that was ignited by the defense and they cut the lead to eight, 39-31.

“It was all about the defense,” Harford Tech coach Drew Gill said. “We went from a zone press to a full-court man press.”

Catonsville regrouped and outscored the Cobras 10-2, with Spruill’s putback pushing the lead to 49-33.

Harford Tech pulled within 13, 49-36, at the end of the quarter after Corprew made a three-pointer with 11 seconds left.

The Cobras forced multiple turnovers and outscored the Comets 15-2 to start the fourth quarter and they tied the game at 51-51 after a fast break basket by Dangerfield.

“Our defense gives us energy,” Dangerfield said.

Harford Tech rallies past Catonsville

Dangerfield’s two free throws gave the Cobras a 53-51 lead with 3:31 left and they would never trail again.

Dangerfield made 11 of 12 free throws in the final quarter, including two with 3.3 seconds left to salt the game away.

“Jalen is a tough kid,” Gill said.

“I give credit to Harford Tech,” Catonsville coach Dennis Keihm said. “They were down and they continued to play hard. We got away from what we do and started playing as individuals.”

Scoring

Harford Tech 64

Jalen Dangerfield 20, Laday Cooper 14, TJ Lowery 8, Enoch Wiredu 8, Antawan Corprew 8, Khoury Harris 4, Curtis McKisset 2.

Catonsville 60

KJ Spruill 17, Dashawn Dixon 14, Caleb Owens 12, Ben Hall 5, Tiree Holmes 3, Nathan McMahon 2, Devin Hunt 2, Parker Doula 2, Khali Davis 2, Zion Stanley 1.