Catonsville baseball squad begins season with new coach Warm on the diamond

A day before the Catonsville baseball team was scheduled to open the season, under new head varsity baseball coach Eric Warm, he talked about his philosophy on limiting his pitcher’s innings and utilizing his mound depth.

With the season opener, scheduled for March 21 at Catonsville against Randallstown, and the second game, on March 22 at Manchester Valley, postponed because of rain, all 10 players who are pitching candidates had fresh arms.

The top spot in the rotation belongs to senior Will Jones.

Jones pitched 21 innings last year and had an earned run average of 1.67 with two saves and 19 strikeouts.

Last year, Carl Baker led the 12-7 Comets with a 6-1 record and 1.58 earned run average.

“We didn’t think Carl Baker was going to be our number one last year, but you never know when someone is going to come in and surprise you,” said Warm, an assistant to Rich Hambor last season.

Jones, who batted .354 with a home run, nine doubles and 16 RBIs will also play first base and outfield.

“We are going to rely heavily on Will Jones this year,” Warm said.

File photo Will Jones slid home last year for Catonsville's only run in the Comets' 4-1 loss to Howard in the playoffs. Jones batted .354 for the 2018 Comets when he also had two saves, while pitching to a 1.67 earned run average last season.

He’s also going to rely on using the hot hand on the mound from a committee of arms.

“I’m going to use a lot of pitchers,” Warm said. “My goal is to use four pitchers every game.”

Among the other pitching candidates are senior right-handers Ben Hall, Garrett Steneman and Sam Brown, junior righties Kevin Alberg, Mark Brady and Ethan Boyce and sophomore right-hander Nick Eiswert.

The southpaws are seniors Tom Brown and Brooks Richardson.

Tom Brown was 2-0 with and 0.64 ERA and two saves in 11 innings.

Brown will also share first base with Jones.

Last year’s leading hitter was Eiswert, who batted .448 with a home run and six doubles. He moves from right field to center field.

Another potent bat from last year is senior designated hitter Cody Brick, who belted four home runs and drove in 16, while batting .389.

Brick had knee surgery in October and was just medically cleared to participate in full baseball activities.

“He has rehabbed and will be ready to go opening day,” Warm said.”

Brady, the starting shortstop, is a varsity veteran, who batted .306 with 10 RBIs and four doubles last year.

Hall and Alberg will share second base.

“I have two good second baseman and they are both going to pitch and both going to play,” Warm said.

Senior Nate Beyer starts at third base with sophomore George Berbakos emerging as the opening day right fielder.

Sophomore Josh Tingler and junior Dylan Hagar are vying for a corner outfield slot.

Catchers are seniors Sam Brown and Adam Bailey.

Warm was impressed after the team’s scrimmage against Oakland Mills, when seven pitchers allowed only one unearned run in nine innings.

“Defensively, everybody played well and we were patient at the plate and we put the bat on the ball,” Warm said.

The rest of the Comets roster includes seniors Scott DelCarpio (OF), Jorge Uzizar III (3B) and Patrick Brennan (2B, manager) and juniors Austin Baker (SS), William Nelson (2B, SS) and Ryan Durkin (3B).

Warm is currently the wrestling coach where his team went 14-0 in dual meets during the regular season.

He has been an assistant to former coach Hambor in football, and in baseball since 2005.

Hambor took over as Catonsville’s athletic director before the school year.

Warm’s only time as a head baseball coach was four years ago at Catonsville.

“My JV coach got held up so I coached a JV game. The kids reminded me of it and we stuck it to Eastern Tech,” Warm said.

He’s eager to begin his new coaching experience as soon as the weather cooperates.

“I’m really excited. I’m not doing too much different that we did with Rich. I feel that we were really successful and I’m sticking for a lot of the recipe for success hat we’ve had and I’m doing what I think gives us the best chance to win these games,” Warm said.

“I have a good team around me and I have a good coaching staff around me, so we’ve got a lot of good things going right now,”Warm said.

A pair of Catonsville High alums will join his staff.

Former Comet Jeremy Manone, who oached the JV last season, and Rod Cameron, who most recently coached at Mount St. Joseph and formerly coached several years at Cardinal Gibbons, join the staff.

Reid Foxwell takes over the JV.

“It’s a good group of four guys there,”Hambor said.

Hambor appreciated having Warm on his coaching staff.

“He was always another set of eyes when I wanted to be conservative and king of take it easy a little bit, he would always push me to be a little bit more radical and a little bit more aggressive,” said Hambor, whose teams went 164-90 in 14 seasons and went to the state finals in 2013. “He would always let me re-examine things and kind of step back and take another look at things.”

As Hambor spends more time watching all the spring sports at Catonsville, he will watch Warm on the baseball diamond from a distance.

“I’m happy to stand back and watch and I’m proud of him really for all the things he’s already done,” he said. “He’s really a great coach. He can coach anything and was a great organizer and very animated and very thoughtful.”

He knows the players will also get guidance for the future.

“I’m really confident all the baseball players are going to get all the things they need recruiting-wise and exposure-wise to get them up to the next level,” Hambor said.