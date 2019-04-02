Western Tech baseball coach trying to rebuild on the diamond

Western Tech head coach Jason Weiner was an assistant for the baseball team in 2016 and 2017 when the squad won 27 of 31 games.

He took over as head coach last year and the Wolverines finished 6-9, but his familiarity with winning the two previous seasons is still there for Weiner.

It’s going to depend on the development of his younger players, along with the three seniors on the roster.

“Last year, we had five seniors, four who played with that group from a couple years ago and now we are certainly young,” Weiner said. “There is still some talent coming up from JV.”

Last year’s squad lost to Loch Raven, 12-3, in the first round of the regional playoffs.

In 2017, the Wolverines were eliminated by Hereford in the Class 2A Section II finals.

In 2016, Western Tech eliminated the Bulls in the sectional semifinals, before falling to Loch Raven in the sectional finals for their only loss of the season, after 14 straight victories.

The only senior starter back from that 2017 squad is Darrian Nixon, who pitched and played outfield.

In fact, he came on in relief in the 13-3 loss to Hereford in 2017 and retired the first seven batters he faced.

“He’s going to get some quality innings for us this season.” Weiner said.

Sophomore Jalen Williams figures to get most of the innings on the mound and he’ll also play shortstop and center field.

“Our number one is Jalen Williams,” Weiner said. “He was actually our ace last year as well. He’s a stud.”

A newcomer to the mound is freshman Carter Costango and Weiner was eager to see him when he talked before the season opener.

“One kid I’m really excited to see in actual games is Carter Costango. “He comes in and he’s just got the pedigree for it and it’s exciting to see in practice and I’m definitely looking forward to seeing him pitch in real game situations.”

The freshman could also see action at second base, shortstop or outfield.

Junior Jaiden Monroe (P, OF) is one of two southpaws slated for mound duty.

Dimeji Akim (P, 3B) and Andre Waller (1B) are the only other seniors on the roster.

Weiner was impressed after his small school’s first scrimmage against Parkville.

“The fact we are a 1A and they are a 3A school, I was super impressed with my guys,” he said. “We were putting our bat to the ball and our defense was pretty solid, and overall I was very impressed how we showed up.”

The hot bats carried over into the regular season because they opened with a 19-16 victory over Owings Mills.

Western Tech scored eight runs in the first inning and seven in the seventh.

Junior Noah Peters (OF/P) had three hits, including a single, double and triple, and he drove in five runs.

They followed that win with a 16-6 triumph over Chesapeake, before falling on April 1 to Pikesville, 20-1.

The Wolverines (2-1) will try and get back on track at Woodlawn on Wednesday, April 3.

The rest of the roster includes: juniors Acell Spencer (2B, 3B), Elijah Jones (2B, OF), Devin Gordon (2B, OF), Michael Manning (INF, OF), sophomores Branden Blackwell (OF), Ray Sutton (C) and James Ball (LHP, OF).