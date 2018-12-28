Revolve Wellness Studios bring variety of fitness opportunities to Catonsville

Revolve Wellness Studios is there for holiday revelers who indulged in a smorgasbord of food and drink and are feeling the guilt in their mind or belly.

The unique facility, which held its Open House on Oct. 20, is located at 5621 Old Frederick Rd. in Catonsville. The parking lot is located on the left off Harlem Lane, just past Westowne Elementary School.

Revolve features a personal training room measuring 1,900 square feet, five studio rooms, all of which are over 600 square feet and four wellness rooms.

The idea for the multiple rooms, which are rented for classes by instructors for a one-hour hour minimum, with no limit, came from Revolve founder and one of the four owners, John Corbitt.

“Two years ago, in November, this idea came to me in the middle of the night,” said Corbitt, who lives in Catonsville and also founded Opies Soft Serve and Snowballs on Edmondson Ave. in 1984. “A lot of these salons around are doing the same concept, but not by the hour — they are doing short-term rental. I came up with the idea of doing the same thing for fitness, but on an hourly situation. As far as we’ve been able to find, nobody is doing it on this kind of scale.”

The facility allows instructors to rent any of the rooms to teach their classes.

Sandra Gallagher-Mohler, who coaches the Catonsville High cross country and outdoor track teams, is one of the owners, along with Corbitt, his wife Jodi, and Frank Blair.

“The big thing to remember is we do not employ the instructors,” said Catonsville resident Gallagher-Mohler. “They are all self-employed entrepreneurs. They are all simply renting space from us. So we are basically the landlord without there being any long-term lease.”

Add to that, no startup, build-out and maintenance costs, insurance, overhead or utilities and it can be a profitable setup.

Gallagher-Mohler teaches Personal and Team Training and Total Body TRX suspension training classes and she holds 15 Degree Mind Body Performance Coaching classes in the wellness studios.

“She is pretty sophisticated with respect to her practice, now some people aren’t,” said Blair, who lives in Fallston and handles the IT department. “We can handle booking of instructors through the website and some instructors like to book themselves, but if there is a part to your practice that you are not as good at, we can help you with those things.”

Corbitt also sees the cost benefits for potential instructors.

“Take one of those studios, if you took a yoga class somewhere as a student, you are going to spend 15 or 20 bucks for a class,” said Corbitt, noting the room rents for about $30 an hour on average. “That means they only have to bring in two people for their class to break even. Anything after that is gravy for them. That’s the concept in a nutshell and it works for fitness training, it works for belly dancing or a seminar, it’s all the same.”

Among some of the various other fitness classes available at Revolve are Yoga, Massage, Pilates, Acupuncture, Barre, Kick Boxing, Zumba, Reiki, Kettle Bells, Dance and Martial Arts.

“The classes are on the website, the instructors are on the website and the class descriptions are on the website,” Blair said.

Revolve is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with changes possible depending on the instructor’s schedule.

The name Revolve Wellness Studios spawned from the name Wellness Suites.

“It was originally called Wellness Suites, but Jodi was the big push that that name did not make sense and she’s right,” Corbitt said. “She came up with Revolve Wellness Studios because suites, we know it as an office suite and other people think of it as a treat, a candy, it doesn’t go with wellness.”

Whether you are a dedicated workout fanatic or a novice, that’s all the more reason to leave the holiday cookies in the past and sign up for a class.

For more information, or to sign up as a student or instructor, visit https://revolve.net