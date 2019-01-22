Dulaney boys, Hereford girls win Baltimore County indoor track championships

The Baltimore County track and field championship meet held Tuesday night at the Fifth Regiment Armory continued to be a postseason showcase for two teams.

The Hereford girls captured the team title for the 13th consecutive year, while the Dulaney boys won its fourth straight crown.

The boys topped out with 102 points and were followed by Franklin (47), Milford Mill (39), Pikesville (37) and New Town (34).

Hereford’s girls finished with 116 points, followed by Woodlawn (65), Franklin (39), Dulaney (37) and Towson (12).

During Hereford’s 13 titles, the Bulls, there have been seven different schools that have placed second.

“Fighting off different teams every year is kind of fun,” Hereford coach Brad Duvall said.

As for fighting off runners, Hereford senior Lily Robertson had to do it twice, while winning the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

In the 1,600 she caught teammate Emily Konkus at the finish line, crossing in 5:22.42 to Konkus’s 5:22.76.

“I knew that those two were probably the best two in the race, but there were some fast girls in there, I didn’t want the Towson girl to be hanging around late and the Dulaney girls are good always,” Duvall said.

Robertson was aware of the strategy and executed it perfectly with her classmate.

“In the 1600, coach had us switch off leads, which is something different,” she said. “Usually, we run together with training and stuff.”

She won the 3,200 in 11:38.70.

“In the 3200, I just ran, I didn’t have a strategy,” Robertson said.

The other winners for the Bulls were Jen Barranco in the 800 (2:27.48) and Vita Shats in pole vault (10-feet).

The Bulls 4 X 800 relay team of Katie Blair, Shannon Francis, Kelsey Fowler and Barranco won in 10:26.04 and the 4 X 400 quartet of Laura Schmidt, Barranco, Konkus and Julia Watt won in 4:24.21.

Also scoring points for the Bulls were Julia Watt (2nd, 500), Barranco (3rd, 500), Konkus (3rd, 800), Fowler (5th, 800), Caroline Benda (5th, 3,200), Sarah Dickerson (5th, high jump), Courtney Butz (2nd, pole vault) and Anna Lime (3rd, pole vault)

The top individual performer for the Dulaney boys was senior Drew Dailey.

Craig Clary Dulaney's Drew Dailey cruises to victory in the 800 meters at the county track champiomnship meet. Dailey also won the 500 and was on the winning 4 X 800 realy team for the Lions, who won their fourth straight title.

He won the 500 (1;07.97) and 800 (2:04.04) and ran on the first-place 4 X 800 relay with Zak Audia, Max Fisher and Jalen Gourrier.

Dailey was just looking to enjoy the meet.

“I’m just having fun and I’ve got to look forward to regionals and states coming up,” he said. “We love championship season.”

“He’s just got a wide range of skills as a track athlete,” Dulaney coach Chad Boyle said of Dailey. “That’s what is making us look so good today, because he is so versatile.”

Senior shot putter Moiz Butt is enjoying the postseason as well. He set a Dulaney school record while winning with a throw of 51-feet, 11 inches.

“For my last throw, I decided that I should just focus on keeping the shot on my neck as long as possible,” Butt said. “Today, I expected myself to throw 50-feet, but I didn’t expect myself to throw about 52, so I felt really happy about that.”

Adam Madro was the only other Lions to win a title. He captured the pole vault (13-feet, 1 inch).

Other individuals who scored for the Lions were Jeremiah Wynn (5th, 55 dash), Abdur Henley (2nd, 55 hurdles), Audia (2nd 1,600, 2nd 3,200), Cooper Giesler (3rd, 1,600, 3rd 3,200) and Sam Merng (4th, 1,600, 4th 3,200),

Like Robertson in the girls meet, Eastern Tech’s Ryan Weeks won both distance races, taking the 1,600 in 4:40.71 and the 3,200 in 10:12.33.

Individual champions

Boys

55 dash: Glory Fagbuyi (WT) 6.66.

55 hurdles: Shemar Williams (Fra) 8.03.

300: Jaylen Grigsby (Pik) 37.48.

500: Drew Dailey (Dul) 1:07.97.

800: Drew Dailey (Dul) 2:04.04.

1600: Ryan Weeks (ET) 4:40.71.

3200: Ryan Weeks (ET) 10:12.33.

High jump: Corey Crawford (Fra) 5-feet, 8 inches.

Pole vault: Adam Madro (Dul) 13-feet, 1 inch

Shot put: Moiz Butt (Dul) 51-feet, 11 inches.

Girls

55 dash: Korrin Stith (Wood) 7.54.

55 hurdles: Maya King (SP) 8.69.

300: Korrin Stith (Wood) 43:37.

500: Jasmine Johnson (Fra) 1:23.06.

800: Jen Barranco (Her) 2:27.48.

1600: Lily Robertson (Her) 5:22.42.

3200: Lily Robertson (Her) 11:38.70.

High jump: Evangel Oshegbo (Wood) 4-feet, 10 inches.

Pole vault: Vita Shats (Her) 10-feet.

Shot put: Makayla Davis (Ches) 33-feet, 2.25 inches.