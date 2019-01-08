Early bird tickets for Cosmic Cocktail now on sale
Lansdowne vs Western Tech girls basketball at Lansdowne High School, Friday, 1/19/18.  The first part of the game was played in silence until both teams had a combined 19 points. 19 is the number Lansdowne student-athlete Kayla Linton wore when she played at Lansdowne. It's been one year since she passed away of cardiac arrest after having the flu.

