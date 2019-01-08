Lansdowne vs Western Tech

Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

Lansdowne players wait on the bench for introductions as they honor the late Kayla Linton and her number. The first part of the game is played in silence until both teams have a combined 19 points. "19" is the number Lansdowne student-athlete Linton wore when she played at Lansdowne. It's been one year since she passed away of cardiac arrest after having the flu. The Wolverines go on to defeat the Vikings, 57-46 Friday evening in Lansdowne.