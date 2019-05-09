Lansdowne softball rides big inning to playoff win over Franklin as sisters shine

With Franklin leading 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning against host Lansdowne in the first round of the Class 3A Section I North Region softball tournament game, a pair of Viking sisters decided to swing the momentum.

Batting ninth, Lansdowne sophomore Piper Barrass, who was promoted to the varsity from JV, led off with a hard single to right field.

It was the first hit for the Vikings (8-7).

After she advanced to second and third on wild pitches, she scored on a run-scoring double by her older sister, senior Tatum Barrass, to tie the game.

In the fourth inning, the Vikings scored nine runs, and Tatum again doubled in her younger sister.

Lansdowne’s Bobbie Bosley added a two-run home run during the nine-run uprising.

Tatum ended the 11-1 victory for Lansdowne in the fifth when she singled home Sam Hebron for the 10-run rule.

She was most excited about driving home her younger sibling.

“We are sisters, so she gets on, I get on,” Tatum Barrass said. “That’s how it works. We play travel together and high school, so it makes it more fun.”

They play summer ball for the Howard County Fever.

Piper was just happy to get the first hit.

“Looking at the outfield, I kept saying to myself, we just need a single, we just need a single because they were playing all the way to the fence and if they are playing at the fence, you don’t want to swing for the fences, play small ball and start small,” Piper Barrass said.

Lansdowne coach Jamie Hedges knew there was a reason she put Piper in the lineup.

“Coming off of Dulaney, the last game of the season, and then we’ve had a lull over a week and they picked up and got their timing down and we needed a sparkplug and we pulled Piper up from JV,” Hedges said.

Freshman pitcher Dani Barklow earned the victory.

She allowed one unearned run on one hit, while striking out one and walking one.

Franklin’s only run came in the top of the third when Jackie Flam reached on an error, advanced to second and third on wild pitches and scored on Olivia Parks’ single to right.

Tatum Barrass, who had four assists, doubled her off first after snaring a liner off the bat of Emily Brodinsky.

After the double play, Barklow retired the final seven batters of the game.

“She has been coming around,” Hedges said. “The last time we played them Sam (Hebron) pitched, so I wanted Franklin to see a new face. Sam will be pitching the next game, so it’s nice being able to have more than one pitcher.”

Lansdowne’s next game will be at second-seeded Parkville at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 13.

“She (Barklow) threw the ball well,” Franklin coach Chuck Snee said.

Franklin pitcher Brodinsky deserved a better outcome.

“She deserved a better fate all year,” Snee said. “She doesn’t throw super hard, but she keeps us in games and than she ends up throwing probably 20 to 30 more pitches a game that she should have to.”

The fateful fourth started with an opposite-field double by left-hander Morgan McLain (2-for-3, two runs), the team’s RBI leader.

After Bri Eiser (1-for-3, two runs) reached on an error, Eiser took off for second on a steal attempt.

Shortstop Alexis Sims cut off the throw to second behind the mound and threw home to catcher Lauren Powers to try and get McLain stealing home, but McLain jarred the ball loose on her slide for the go-ahead run.

Barklow plated the next run with a fly to right field that was dropped.

Bosley followed with her two-run homer and Tatum Barrass (3-for-4, three RBIs), Jasmine Schouster, McLain and Barklow (double) added RBIs in the inning.

“They have one inning where they don’t make the routine plays and it comes back and gets them every time,” said Snee, whose Indians finished 5-14.