Catonsville wrestling wins Southwestern Battle with victories over Lansdowne and Woodlawn

Lansdowne High’s wrestling team went 27-1 in dual meets the past two years and each of those years they’ve captured the Southwestern Battle, which features a tri-meet between host Catonsville, Lansdowne and Woodlawn.

The trio got together again Tuesday evening and the Comets stole the spotlight.

Lansdowne (2-1) opened the matches with a 48-36 victory over Woodlawn, but Catonsville (3-0) handed the Vikings a 45-27 loss in the second match and the Comets clinched the Cup with a 52-25 victory over Woodlawn in the final match.

Against Woodlawn, the Vikings enjoyed pins from Jacob Lipscomb (138 pounds, 3:32), Altaf Meraj (182, :43), Brandon Ngyuyen (220, :22), Brian Ngyuyen (285, 2:22), Riley Bozeman (113, 1:00) and Lai Tha (120, 1:16) and forfeit wins from Peyton Collins (145) and Idriss Zalina (132).

Woodlawn earned pins from Matt Lewis (152, 3:18), Joel Turner-Rodgers (160, :38), Thierno Cherie (170, 2:57) and Antonio DeShields (195, :49).

In the match against the hosts, the Vikings fell behind 33-3.

In the opening bout, at 132 pounds, Catonsville’s Chase Ritter pinned Zalina with 58 seconds left in the third period.

The Vikings responded with a 4-1 win by Lipscomb over Seth Murray, making it 6-3. Last season, Lipscomb finished 25-2.

The highlight match of the night featured Catonsville’s Tye Perry winning an 18-16 decision over Peyton Collins.

It was tied 4-4 after two minutes and Collins, who suffered a bloody nose during the bout, led 12-11 after two periods.

Perry got an escape with 1:30 left in the third period and followed that with a takedown, two back points and 16-12 lead. He never trailed again.

“He (Collins) beat Tye, 10-6, last year and Tye was up for the challenge this year, he worked harder in the room and he was just going at it,” Catonsville coach Eric Warm said.

“That’s a pivotal match and I knew coming in that when we lost that it kind of took the wind got out of our sails,” Lansdowne coach George Dunn said. “He got his nose busted, he has to get four stitches above his eye, he was in a war, but he fights until the end, he just didn’t come out on top.”

Catonsville seized the momentum after that with pins from Deontae Frederick (152, 5:44), Michael Bowers (160, 1:01), Anointe Dewitt (170, :59) and Gabe Martin (182, 1:11).

“The guys that got me those pins they went at it,” Warm said. “They were aggressive and that’s it, just a great dual meet — two good teams.”

Those four falls gave the Comets a 33-3 lead with seven matches left.

Catonsville sweeps pair in wrestling tri-meet Catonsville sweeps pair in wrestling tri-meet SEE MORE VIDEOS

“What Lansdowne has done to us the last two years, coach Dunn, as good as he trains those kids, we knew we were going to be in for a fight and I had a lot of guys that showed a lot of heart out on the mat,” Warm said.

Lansdowne responded with back-to-back pins by Moutaho Ndiaye (195) and Brandon Nguyen (220) and a 6-5 decision by Brian Nguyen (285) over Mateem Kareem.

“I just had to pull something. I got inside him and just had to pull my move — inside trip,” Brian Nguyen said.

His win made it 33-18, but the Comets clinched the match when Josh Sampson was awarded a forfeit at 106.

Lansdowne freshman Tha got his second pin of the night at 113.

“He’s got a bright future and he loves it, he’s bought into the sport,” Dunn said.

The match ended with Bozeman (120) winning a 10-7 decision over Parker Ritter, a year after beating him, 14-2, last year.

“We don’t have the depth up and down the lineup, although we’ve added some good guys and great individuals, but I don’t know if we will have the dual meet team like we had last year,” Dunn said. “We have some holes we’ve got to fill.”