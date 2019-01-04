Lansdowne boys basketball prevails in overtime against rival Catonsville

Like last year’s game between the Catonsville and Lansdowne boys basketball teams, Friday’s edition went down to the wire — and then some.

After winning 62-59 on three free throws in the final seconds last year, host Lansdowne (5-2) outscored the Comets 13-9 in overtime and escaped with a 72-69 victory.

In 2016, it was the Comets who won in overtime.

Catonsville (0-10) sent this year’s game into overtime when Caleb Owens (16 points) assisted KJ Spruill (13 points) for a layup with one second left to tie the score at 59-59.

In overtime, Tony Green (game-high 19 points) and Charlie Dorsey (10 points) scored four points each and Taylor Silverman (10 points) hit a clutch three-pointer to seal the win for the Vikings.

“We’ve just got to jell together,” Green said. “This is our first conference game and we are 1-0 in the conference and we’ve just got to keep playing how we play.”

Dorsey, who scored all of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, made two free throws with 12.6 seconds left to give the Vikings a three-point advantage and three-point attempts by Ben Hall (11 points) and Owens went astray in the waning seconds.

Hall, who made three three-pointers in the contest, Spruill, Tiree Holmes (15 points), Dashawn Dixon (14 points) and Owens were the catalysts as the Comets rallied from a 29-20 halftime deficit and had the game tied, 44-44, heading into the fourth quarter.

But the Comets were doomed at the free throw line, where they finished 10-for-32 and were 4-for-14 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“We are a work in progress and I’m proud of my kids,” Catonsville coach Dennis Keihm said. “If we make a free throw here and there, it’s a different result. We missed them the whole game.”

Big man Marcus Sessoms fouled out for Lansdowne after scoring the first bucket in overtime, but junior guard Dorsey picked up the slack with some key plays.

“He (Dorsey) is capable of that,” Lansdowne coach Greg Karpers said. “It’s just picking his spots and tonight, he made big plays.”