Lansdowne High's Jordyn Goodman and Courtney Austin are the 2018 Arbutus Times Female co-Athletes of the Year
It was a banner year for many female athletes at Lansdowne High in 2017-2018, but two athletes stood out the most and seniors Jordyn Goodman and Courtney Austin were selected as the Arbutus Times co-Athletes of the year. Take a look at a photo gallery of the athletes in action during their careers at Lansdowne.
Craig Clary
