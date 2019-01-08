Memorable sports moments in the Arbutus Times from Lansdowne and Western Tech high schools in 2018

A major snowstorm wiped out high school opening games scheduled after the first day of spring, and another bout of the fluffy stuff postponed the first practice for winter sports teams on Nov. 15, but despite the uncooperative conditions, there were several memorable athletic moments that were made at local schools during 2018.

Here’s a look at some of those highlights from Lansdowne and Western Tech high schools.

Goodman sets record

In the top of the sixth inning of Lansdowne’s game against Dulaney on May 4, Lansdowne pitcher Jordyn Goodman broke the school record for strikeouts, and in the bottom of the eighth inning, she knocked in the game-winning run with a liner over center fielder Akirra Pullen’s head as the Vikings defeated Dulaney, 4-3, for their 13th win in 14 games.

Goodman finished with 14 strikeouts, but it was her 11th that was the 540th of her four-year varsity career and that broke the mark of 539 previously held by Maude McCourry.

“That was a great game on both parts,” Goodman said. “They played awesome, they always play awesome and that was the greatest game I think we had this season.”

Friend’s bank for Kayla

In a girls basketball game played at Lansdowne High on Jan. 19 to honor student-athlete Kayla Linton, who passed away on Jan. 28, 2017, the crowd remained silent until both teams combined to score 19 points.

Number 19 was Linton’s number in lacrosse and it was reached when Lansdowne’s Alexis Patterson hit a bank shot with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

The Wolverines went on to a 57-46 victory, led by Inaya Billy (17 points) and Tiffany Manning (16).

Courtney Austin led Lansdowne with 18 points, but Patterson, who used to practice the same shot with Linton on the basketball court, had the most impactful points and the crowd erupted with chants of ‘Kayla, Kayla, Kayla’.

That area is my sweet spot and I honestly didn’t think it would go in and when it did, I was so happy,” Patterson said. “Kayla is like my best friend, so that meant so much to me.”

Linton died of cardiac arrest during her senior year at age 17, after a severe bout of the flu.

Money raised from T-shirts and donations went to two students after the school year in the KL19 Scholarship Fund.

Vikings roll on the mat

Trailing by eight points against Franklin with two weight classes remaining, host Lansdowne got a pin from freshman Riley Bozeman, at 106 pounds, and major decision from senior Desean Hunter, at 113, and emerged with a thrilling 35-33 victory.

“It feels awesome and we finally get the monkey off our back beating Franklin,” Lansdowne coach George Dunn said. “ I don’t think we’ve ever beaten them.”

The win improved the unbeaten Vikings dual-meet record to 12-0, while the Indians dropped to 9-2.

Lansdowne finished the dual meet regular season 14-0 before falling to C. Milton Wright in the dual meet regional tournament semifinals.

Volleyball state finalists

Western Tech’s volleyball team won its third regional title in school history, but this year’s team went a step further.

Beatrice Daudelin (seven aces) reeled off nine straight service points to give Western Tech (17-2) a 9-0 lead in the first set and the Wolverines carried the momentum to a four-set victory over Lackey, 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-15 in the Class 1A state volleyball semifinals at the University of Maryland, College Park.

It was the school’s first-ever trip to the state finals in volleyball.

Rachael Durham led the Wolverines (17-3) with 12 kills and Kieran Ray (six), Boarman (five), Sheri Aduwemi (four) and Daudelin (three) also contributed.

Western Tech’s bid for a state title ended when Clear Spring swept them in the finals.

Technical free throws

In 2016, when Catonsville hosted Lansdowne, the Comets won 58-50 in overtime and Greg Scarborough was a sophomore who came off the bench for the Vikings and tied the game with 40 seconds left to send the game into the extra session.

On Jan. 6, 2018, Scarborough, a senior captain, was probably expecting another overtime.

But, with two seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 59-59, the Comets couldn’t get the ball inbounds, so they called a time out.

They didn’t have any timeouts left, so Lansdowne got two technical foul shots and the ball.

Senior co-captain Teddy Wilson, who scored 16 points, sunk his second free throw for a 60-59 lead with two seconds left.

Scarborough added two free throws with one tick remaining to give the Vikings a 62-59 victory.

“I’m so happy to beat Catonsville,” said Scarborough, who led the Vikings with 17 points.

Ike Kalu reaches finals

Western Tech sent four wrestlers to the Maryland state tournament, but junior Ike Kalu (31-2) was the one that advanced the farthest in the Class 1A-2A competition.

Wrestling at 195 pounds, state runner-up Kalu opened with three victories.

In the finals, Kalu, who captured Baltimore County and regional titles. lost in the ultimate tiebreaker to Middletown’s Cam Farrow.

The score was tied, 2-2, at the end of regulation, one-minute overtime and two 30-second overtimes.

Farrow had the top position in the ultimate overtime and rode out Kalu for the 30 seconds.

Allied softball holds first tournament

The first Allied Softball tournament was held on the turf field at Catonsville High in early May and 170 Allied Softball athletes from 14 Baltimore County schools made history on the four makeshift softball diamonds.

The regular season consists of seven games played indoors, but this was the first postseason tournament that was held outside.

The tournament was co-sponsored by League of Dreams.

The Lansdowne roster included: Evan Jett, Brittney Creamer, Becky Liphart, Jet Michaud, Noah Neal, Cadasha Slowe, Adriauna Vandiver, Abby Wilkens and Celeste Williams.

“It was great,” Jett said. “My funnest thing was playing with my team.”