Bohemia Manor softball wins its third straight 1A title with victory over Sparrows Point

Many say that the best way to win a championship is through pitching and defense. Bohemia Manor did just that, winning its third straight Class 1A state championship title with an 8-0 victory over Sparrows Point on Saturday.

Bohemia Manor’s Madison Penta, an Auburn commit, pitched a no-hitter and tied the state championship record with 19 strikeouts. She also struck out 18 as a freshman in 2017’s final.

The junior attributes her team’s title run to playing strong defense and hard work.

“I think it’s definitely practice,” Penta said. “We practice on the details and the fundamentals every day of practice. We go to practice six times a week and we work on things there. It makes it a lot easier when we get into the game, and it looks like we’ve done it a million times – which we have.”

Sparrows Point (11-11) finished its season exceeding expectations. The Pointers were below .500 coming into the playoffs, but they made a run all the way to the finals.

Sparrows Point head coach Duke Vickery said he was proud of his team.

“Just going seven innings against that girl [Penta] is amazing because she is completely unhittable,” Vickery said. “I think they played a [good] game — we just had a few mistakes in it, but we made some really good plays too. We’ve got a young pitcher [Karen Fritzges] who’s learning as she goes. It looks like we have a good future ahead of us. We’ve got a young team and I’m thinking that we’re going to have a better season next year.”

Bohemia Manor (21-1) capitalized on walks, errors and wild pitches.

Its first two runs came in the bottom of the second inning. Anna Wilson walked with the bases loaded to score Morgan Koehler and then Aubrey Heath scored on a wild pitch to give Bohemia Manor a 2-0 lead.

Carlee Ferguson led off the bottom of the third for Bohemia Manor with a double and scored when Koehler grounded out. In the fourth inning, Alexis Hopper was hit by a pitch and Anna Wilson laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance her to second. Hopper scored on Morgan Mullin’s double,.

That wouldn’t be all for Mullin, as she tripled in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Reagan Goldsmith put the icing on the cake by singling to score Mullin. She went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in, leading the way for Bohemia Manor at the plate.

For Bohemia Manor, this is its sixth state championship (1992, 1994, 1995, 2017, 2018, 2019) in school history. Head coach Ed Abshagen has seen his team continually stick together and play for one another throughout the season. He also had something special in mind for three of his players.

“With everybody playing today, 15 players got in the game today,” Abshagen said. “My goal was — there’s three sisters on the team, two seniors [Abigail Heath and Aubrey Heath] and a freshman [Emily Heath]. My goal was to get the three of them on the field as my second baseman, shortstop and third baseman. They’re all sisters and that was my goal because the two seniors are studying to be doctors. So, they can’t play ball.

“For the freshman, it’ll be the last time that she plays ball with her sisters and by having that — ‘Hey, I’m not just a tag along’ — because sometimes your weakest link will drag other children down by negativity. In this way, we’ve been fortunate enough that everybody has participated in about 90 percent of the games.”

