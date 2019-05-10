Towson girls lacrosse leads wire to wire against Milford Mill in 3A North region quarterfinals

On a Friday afternoon that saw showers in the Baltimore area, Towson girls lacrosse played like a team on a mission in the 3A North Section I semifinals.

Towson defeated Milford Mill Academy 16-0 in a game that featured a running clock for the majority of the contest. Anna Corona, Sofie Sorteberg, Jaqui Sheedy and Catesby Ware all had two goals a piece. Thirteen of Towson’s 22 players scored a goal.

For the majority of the game, Towson took possession of the ball into Milford Mill’s side and then spread out the defense before attacking up the middle.

“They really play as a team,” Towson coach Jamie Giffuni said. “So, they’re happy to share the ball, they work for each other really hard on both ends and it’s just a real credit to their fundamentals. They put a lot of time in working with their stick and with their conditioning. That really helps them in any situation.”

In the 3A North Sectional final, Towson will play against Franklin. Franklin comes into the game with an 8-6 record and the last two victories have come against Parkville on Wednesday and Woodlawn on Friday.

Giffuni believes that if Towson is to defeat Franklin, all hands will have to be on deck.

“Franklin’s going to be very tough — they’re a very well-coached squad,” said Giffuni. “So, it’s just to be resilient and rely on our fundamental skills, work together and dig down deep and come away with the win.”

Towson’s matchup with Franklin will be on May 13.

As for Milford Mill (6-1-4), its playoff run came to an abrupt end. However, head coach Niko Guity was proud of the way that his team played throughout the season.

“We played pretty well, but it’s because of the division that we played — we score goals, but we don’t see that level that Towson has. They have practiced, practiced and practiced — they have perfected the plays. What we get out of this is that our players, they get to see a team play at this high level.

“They could see the practice, they get to see how they perfect the plays. Give us a year or so and we will also be at that level. That’s what we did against Patapsco, that’s what we do against Chesapeake — we see them, they play pretty well and then after that, we play at their level the following year or so. In two years, we’ll be up there.”

He also sees that the team can greatly improve by taking into account the things that other successful teams do during the offseason.

“It’s just a matter of seeing players who play so well, who are dedicated because they are constantly practicing. They play maybe one or two sports, whereas our players play on several different teams — several different types of games. The positive thing is that we get to see a quality team and then we can just reproduce it ourselves.”

