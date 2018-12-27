Woman killed in White Marsh crash outside her home identified

Baltimore County Police have announced the identity of a pedestrian who was killed after a vehicle hit her in White Marsh on Dec. 26.

Dorothy Jean Myers, 78, was in the roadway in front of her home in the 11200 block of Philadelphia Road in White Marsh, just before 3:30 p.m., when she was struck by a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling west, police said.

The woman was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead just before midnight, police said.

Police are investigating the crash.

This story will be updated.

