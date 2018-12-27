Woman killed in White Marsh crash outside her home identified

Baltimore County Police have announced the identity of a pedestrian who was killed after a vehicle hit her in White Marsh on Dec. 26.
Dorothy Jean Myers, 78, was in the roadway in front of her home in the 11200 block of Philadelphia Road in White Marsh, just before 3:30 p.m., when she was struck by a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling west, police said.
The woman was transported to
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead just before midnight, police said.
Police are investigating the crash.
This story will be updated. cboteler@baltsun.com twitter.com/codyboteler
CAPTION
A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video)
A self-made Dundalk Santa Claus, Tom Hammacher, and his charity group, Santa's Elves, spread Christmas cheer in a handmade sleigh for a 20th straight year. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)
Baltimore County's new county executive, Johnny Olszewski Jr., is sworn into office. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video)
Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler talks about the GM plant closing in White Marsh. (Cody Boteler, Baltimore Sun video)
CAPTION
The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point.
The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point.
CAPTION
The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)
The Baltimore County government is planning to hire a private law firm to defend the county against a lawsuit that alleges it mishandled reports of rapes and sexual assaults involving UMBC students. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun video)