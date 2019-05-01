Cockeysville Middle School student is a haiku master in BCPS contest

Haiku, a traditional form of Japanese poetry, was the centerpiece of a recent Baltimore County Public Schools’ contest.

The challenge posed to students was to write a haiku on the theme of family. Haiku poems consist of three lines; the first and last lines have five syllables and the middle line has seven. A record 2,223 entries came in from students at 105 schools from around Baltimore County, and after a lengthy debate, a panel of judges selected just three winners.

Annie Cullinane, an eighth-grader at Cockeysville Middle School, composed the winning entry for the middle school level. Jayla Clovis of Honeygo Elementary and Aaron Partin of Catonsville High School were the other award winners. The three winners of the 2019 contest will each receive prizes from the Baltimore Orioles, Ukazoo Books, The Ivy Bookshop, a writing journal and framed poster of their haiku from BCPS.

Additionally, there will be a collection published featuring all the top entries from the contest. According to BCPS, through their haiku poems, students “opened their hearts and imaginations to craft emotional, thoughtful, and sometimes funny poems.” Annie’s award-winning haiku:

They hope and they love,

one hundred arms embrace me,

fixing the broken.

Many students from Dulaney High School entered the Haiku contest, and several received honors for their poems as well. Congratulations to Nicole Barnes, Jonathan Fanshaw, Anahi Murillo-Martinez, Sarah Nelson, Tonya Sabirzhanova, Celina Trikilis and Scott Wong, who will have their works published in the county-wide collection.

Science fair

The 64th annual Baltimore Science Fair was held at the end of March at Towson University and drew more than 100 entries from the Baltimore metropolitan area. Several of our local students were awarded honors for their projects, including Timothy Carr, a junior at Dulaney High School, who won honorable mention in the science fair. His project, Physiologically Integrated Prosthetic Hand, also received eight independent awards from the U.S. Army, Office of Naval Research, National Society of Black Engineers, Yale Science and Engineering, U.S. Coast Guard, National Security Agency, International Council on Systems Engineering, and Towson University Opportunities in STEM.

St Joseph School was well represented at the Baltimore Science Fair, and several of its students were honored. Sophie Mehdizadeh’s project won second place in the overall science fair as well as awards from the Coast Guard, the National Institute on Drug Abuse and from Broadcom Masters. Charlie Smith won awards from the Office of Naval Research, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Coast Guard, and Raytheon Solipsys.

Shaheen Shojae-Chaghorvand was honored by the National Society of Black Engineers. Joshua Jewell won honorable mention in the fair and an award from the National Society of Black Engineers. Finally, Grace Wagner won the Davis Memorial Award.

One other local student, Megan Santamore of Notre Dame Preparatory, was honored by the Army, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Coast Guard, the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the National Security Agency and the International Council on Systems Engineering.

Congratulations to all the students who participated and excelled in the Baltimore Science Fair.