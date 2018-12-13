Reward offered for information on hit-and-run that killed Towson University student

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information connected to the hit-and-run that killed a Towson University student over the weekend.

Mzimazisi Ncube, 20, was walking across North Charles Street south of Ruxton Ridge Road at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, when he was struck by a vehicle — a Toyota Tundra, police believe — which continued to drive off as Ncube was knocked to the ground.

A second vehicle hit Ncube while he was on the ground. The driver of the second vehicle stopped to call 911; Ncube was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Ncube was a 2016 graduate of Gaithersburg High School and a current student at Towson University. He was a pre-accounting student at Towson.

More than 1,000 Towson University students attended a candlelight vigil for Ncube on Tuesday night, the university said.

His family has said Ncube was charismatic, caring, and had an “infectious” sense of humor with an affable smile.

Police are asking anyone with information who sees a Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia of any color that’s missing the cover and glass on the driver side exterior window to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

Metro Crime Stopper can be reached by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

