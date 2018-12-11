Towson University names new provost after national search

Towson University named its new executive vice president and provost Tuesday morning, ending a months-long national search that began in May.

Melanie Perreault of Buffalo State College is set to begin her tenure as Towson University’s provost and executive vice president of academic affairs on Feb. 18, 2019, according to a campus announcement.

Perreault has been provost at The State University of New York, Buffalo, since 2015. Prior to that, she was associate provost at Salisbury University.

“I already knew Towson University was an outstanding institution, but after visiting the campus and meeting so many faculty, staff, and students I am even more pleased to have the opportunity to join the campus community," Perreault said in a statement from Towson.

The provost at Towson University is also the executive vice president, meaning they are “second-in-authority responsible for TU’s future success,” according to the written announcement from university president Kim Schatzel.

