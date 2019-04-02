Reisterstown crash critically injures person, closes part of Route 30 for hours

Route 30 in Reisterstown was shut down for more than five hours Tuesday morning after a car crash that critically injured one person, Baltimore County police said.
The collision at Route 30 and Rue Saint Lo Drive involved a car and a tractor-trailer, police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said. Police were dispatched at 7:07 a.m.
One person was critically injured, Peach said. Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.
Route 30 was closed between Butler Road and Route 91 until nearly 1 p.m., Peach said.
