Reisterstown crash critically injures person, closes part of Route 30 for hours

Libby Solomon
Contact ReporterTowson Times

Route 30 in Reisterstown was shut down for more than five hours Tuesday morning after a car crash that critically injured one person, Baltimore County police said.

The collision at Route 30 and Rue Saint Lo Drive involved a car and a tractor-trailer, police spokeswoman Officer Jen Peach said. Police were dispatched at 7:07 a.m.

One person was critically injured, Peach said. Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.

Route 30 was closed between Butler Road and Route 91 until nearly 1 p.m., Peach said.

